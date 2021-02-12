Dawn Logo

Download speeds hit 1.685 GB/s as PTCL tests 5G

Kalbe AliPublished February 12, 2021Updated February 12, 2021 10:49am
The technology will enable future innovation in sectors such as remote education, public safety, transportation, health, manufacturing amongst others. — APP/File
ISLAMABAD: The Pakis­tan Telecommuni­cation Com­pany Ltd (PTCL) on Thursday finally conducted tests of 5G technology here at its headquarters in a limited environment on a non-commercial basis to achieve download speeds reaching 1.685 gigabytes per second (GBPS).

This technology will enable future innovation in sectors such as remote education, public safety, transportation, health, manufacturing amongst others.

The new technology will help deliver richer services and improve customer experience, not only for mobile operators, such as Ufone, but also to fixed-line operators like PTCL, which are offering fixed-wireless services as well.

The chief guest on the occasion, Syed Aminul Haque, federal Minister for Information Technology & Telecommunication, said that 5G would help digitalisation in Pakistan by connecting more people with robust purpose-built technology opening up opportunities for industries as well as individuals.

He said the Ministry of IT & Telecom is committed to the prime minister’s vision of a Digital Pakistan & Broadband.

“I believe that communication plays a major role in social economic development and uplift of the financial inclusion of the country, the 5G technology will surely enable an emerging technological environment & eco system conducive for economic prosperity in Pakistan,” he added.

Nadeem Khan, acting CEO & Group Chief Fina­ncial Officer, PTCL Group, said that PTCL has been serving the nation since 1947 as an integral part of everyone’s lives in the country.

Published in Dawn, February 12th, 2021

Fastrack
Feb 12, 2021 08:46am
Wow! Excellent going Pakistan!
Khan De Bannu
Feb 12, 2021 08:51am
Pakistan ahead of many developed countries in telecom industry, both in terms of price and technology.. alhumdulillah... Pakistan Zindabad
Ptcl customer
Feb 12, 2021 09:47am
Ptcl should focus on providing quality service to it's customers
