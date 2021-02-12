Dawn Logo

Body to probe video showing MPAs receiving money

Syed Irfan RazaPublished February 12, 2021Updated February 12, 2021 07:44am
Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar is part of the three-member committee. — DawnNewsTV screengrab/File
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday formed a ministerial committee to probe a recently surfaced video in which some members of provincial assembly (MPAs) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa can be seen receiving bundles of cash allegedly to support some candidates in the Senate elections held in 2018.

The three-member committee comprises federal Minster for Science & Tech­nology Fawad Chaudhry, federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar.

The committee has been tasked to ascertain the facts against those involved in the scam and will forward its recommendations to the prime minister in one month.

Talking to Dawn, Mr Akbar said that apparently former president and co-chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari was behind the `selling and buying’ of 21 Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPAs during the 2018 Senate polls.

“It was obvious that PTI MPAs were purchased by PPP as Asif Zardari had already announced that people will see what he will do in March,” Mr Akbar said.

Responding to a question, he said the government would conduct a detailed investigation to ascertain as to who was giving the money in the video, who was the beneficiary and who was the financier?

Asked when the government had taken action against its own PMAs, it must know the other side of the picture as to who had purchased the vote of PMAs, the adviser said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and cabinet members came to know about the video during the cabinet meeting on Tuesday and now it would be decided that what action should be taken against the purchaser.

“We will also request the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take its own action too against those involved in the horse trading,” he said.

Prime Minister Khan had already expelled 20 PMAs from the party after they were found involved in the horse trading while KP Finance Minister Sultan Muham­mad was expelled on Tuesday.

Mr Akbar said that some of the ousted MPAs had moved the court against the prime minister for removing them from the party while one had sworn on Holy Quran that he was innocent.

When contacted, PPP lea­d­­er Far­hatullah Babar said that two MPAs had claimed that Def­e­nce Minister Pervez Kha­­ttak and National Assembly Spea­ker Asad Qaiser were behind the scam as they had purchased their own party PMAs so that they could not vote in favour of other parties.

He rejected allegation that Mr Zardari was buying PTI members and said it had been experienced in the past that sometimes MPAs of own party were purchased so that they remained loyal to their party.

Published in Dawn, February 12th, 2021

bluetooth
Feb 12, 2021 07:44am
Which body? NAB?
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Feb 12, 2021 07:44am
This man can frame charges. Nothing has ever proved by him. We want to know since his appointment in government position how much expenses has been incurred on him and on his activities.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 12, 2021 07:48am
Highly appreciable. Only a fearless and sincere man like IK could have taken that great step.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 12, 2021 07:50am
Video shows PDM doing their favourite work- giving wealth looted from Pakistanis as bribe for horse-trading.
Reply Recommend 0
Corruption Kings
Feb 12, 2021 08:12am
What Pakistan needs an approach like China, rule with iron fist so the masses can prevail.
Reply Recommend 0

