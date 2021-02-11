Dawn Logo

South Africa 66-2 at the end of 10 overs in their 170-run chase against Pakistan in first T20I

Dawn.comPublished February 11, 2021Updated February 11, 2021 08:44pm
Players of the South African team are seen at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday. — Photo courtesy: Cricket South Africa Twitter
South Africa won the toss and opted to field in the first T20 against Pakistan. — DawnNewsTV
South Africa are 66 for the loss of two wickets at the end of 10 overs in their chase of the 170-run target set by Pakistan in the first Twenty20 International against South Africa being played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday.

Haris Rauf's over proved to be the most expensive for the hosts as the Proteas scored 18 runs off the six balls.

Leg-spinner Usman Qadir took the first wicket for Pakistan as he bowled out Janneman Malan in the seventh over.

He took Jacques Snyman's wicket too in the ninth over with a brilliantly bowled googly.

Earlier, Mohammad Rizwan's splendid 104-run knock — his highest-ever score in a T20I match — helped Pakistan set a respectable target for the visitors.

South Africa won the toss and elected to field first against the hosts.

Pakistan suffered an early loss when their talisman Babar Azam was run out by Bjorn Fortuin on the second ball of the match for a duck.

The hosts struggled to find their footing, losing Haider Ali at the start of the sixth over when he was caught out by Jacques Snyman off Andile Phehlukwayo's ball. Haider was replaced by Hussain Talat at the pitch who tried to swiftly pick up runs, hitting two consecutive fours and scoring 15 runs off nine balls.

He lost his wicket in the 10th over, leaving Pakistan struggling to build momentum.

Mohammad Rizwan brought much-needed stability for the hosts, hitting three sixes in one over to complete his half-century, his second in T20Is.

Pakistan lost their fourth wicket in the 13th over as South Africa continued their flawless fielding as Iftikhar Ahmed was caught out by Reeza Hendricks off Fortuin's ball.

Khushdil Shah, who replaced Iftikhar, played it safe before hitting a huge six in the 17th over.

He tried to hit another boundary on the next ball but was caught out by Fortuin instead.

Faheem Ashraf was caught out by Miller on Phehlukwayo's ball in the 18th over.

Pakistan entered the game after sweeping a two-match Test series 2-0 against the Proteas and look to be the favourites in the three-match T20 series.

In the lead-up to the ongoing home series against South Africa, the Pakistan team and its management faced a lot of criticism after disastrous off-shore series results in Australia (November 2019), England (August 2020) and recently in New Zealand (Dec-Jan 2020-21). At one stage the jobs of head coach Misbahul Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis were at stake. However, the home Test series victory against South Africa has come as a breath of fresh air for the PCB, the team and its management.

South Africa hold a slight edge over Pakistan in their head-to-head T20 record. The former have won eight games out of 14 while the Green Shirts came out victorious in six. Pakistan lost the three-match series 2-1 when they last faced the Proteas in a T20 rubber staged in their backyard in February 2019.

The second and third T20 matches of the series will be staged on Saturday and Sunday, also at Gaddafi Stadium.

Teams

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Qadir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Jacques Snyman, Heinrich Klaasen (capt & wk), David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 11, 2021 06:23pm
Great challenge for greenshirts to show solidarity, faith, unity, dedication, discipline and mental toughness to win the T/20 series after their historic test series win against the visiting South African cricket team at the world famous and historic Qaddafi Stadium, Ferozepur Road, Lahore-islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Dr Malaria
Feb 11, 2021 06:24pm
Best of luck to the mighty, bold, courageous, un hyped , dexterous ,ambitious team of South Africa
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Feb 11, 2021 06:27pm
It will be a great competition between PCB's (Punjab/Pukhtoon) eleven Vs a young and inexperienced South African team. All the best to both teams.
Umar
Feb 11, 2021 07:51pm
Another hundred to Rizwan! What have we done to deserve a player like that?!
Shahid
Feb 11, 2021 07:53pm
Teams like England or New Zealand would have scored 200+ on this wicket and against this bowling quality. For Pakistan, it looks as if each player is afraid of losing his place in the team and that makes them overly careful and brings them under pressure. Iftekhar, Khushdil, and Hussain Talat, all three looked as playing a 50 over- game. I think we need some real hitters in the middle order, possibly Azam Khan and Asif Ali.
nk
Feb 11, 2021 07:54pm
As Babar is struggling first time in his career, Rizwan is on fire.
