Private sector to be exempt from price caps on import of Covid-19 vaccines

ReutersPublished February 11, 2021Updated February 11, 2021 06:04pm
A paramedic prepares a dose of Sinopharm's coronavirus vaccine before administering it to a health worker at a vaccination centre in Karachi on Thursday. — Reuters
Pakistan will allow private companies to import coronavirus vaccines and has agreed to exempt such imports from price caps, according to documents reviewed by Reuters, even as the nation scrambles to secure supplies.

The documents show the National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination division had sought a special cabinet exemption to allow for such imports while excluding the imported vaccines from the strict price cap regime that is typically applied to all drug sales within the country.

The documents show the federal cabinet has approved the proposal. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan also confirmed the cabinet decision to Reuters.

The decision is significant as Pakistan has yet to secure substantive volumes of vaccines from any companies and it only this month launched a vaccination drive with 500,000 doses of Sinopharm’s vaccine donated by long-time ally China.

Those shots are first being given out to frontline health workers on a priority basis.

Sultan said that Pakistan still planned to inoculate its population for free and only a “small minority” who wish to pay for the shots will have that option in the open market.

“Only those who wish to get it via private sector will pay anything,” he said. “Personally, my assessment is that when the vaccines are available and we have market competition, that will automatically set the prices.”

Pakistan, which has recorded more than 559,000 cases of Covid-19 and more than 12,100 deaths, is still largely reliant on the Gavi/World Health Organisation Covax vaccine initiative that is aiming to provide shots to poorer nations.

Pakistan has yet to receive any of the 17 million doses it is expected to get through the Covax initiative.

However, this is not the first time the government has said the private sector will be allowed to procure Covid-19 vaccines. Last month, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said that the federal government would not hold a monopoly on the import of coronavirus vaccines, adding that provinces and the private sector were free to import vaccines subject to approval of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap).

So far, the Drap has approved three vaccines for use in Pakistan — China's Sinopharm, Russia's Sputnik V and the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine.

"From day 1, the NCOC has adopted the policy that the federal government shall not have the monopoly to import anti-coronavirus vaccines," he said. "Provinces and private entities including hospitals have been allowed to import the vaccines that are approved by Drap."

Comments (12)
Leg before vibration
Feb 11, 2021 06:12pm
AstraZeneca, Sputnik-v vaccine available in india
Reply Recommend 0
Hwh
Feb 11, 2021 06:16pm
This is called visionary government. Isn't it?
Reply Recommend 0
Imran Ahmed
Feb 11, 2021 06:16pm
good decision
Reply Recommend 0
Hwh
Feb 11, 2021 06:18pm
"when the vaccines are available and we have market competition, that will automatically set the prices" this is called planing and sign of true visionary leader. Lol.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Feb 11, 2021 06:21pm
Good Luck Sindh in particular Orphan Karachi. Get ready to be ripped off because nothing will be available at the corrupt to the core PPP's Sindh government level. It will be all private sector.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. AsHamed.
Feb 11, 2021 06:29pm
We reject Indian made vaccine!!
Reply Recommend 0
Bipin
Feb 11, 2021 06:34pm
But where is the vaccine available except in India?
Reply Recommend 0
peer baba khwajaji
Feb 11, 2021 06:35pm
Pakistan will buy made in UK or USA only vaccines. We are rich.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid Mehmood
Feb 11, 2021 06:44pm
Pakistan's ready for loot and plunder by vaccine importers
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Feb 11, 2021 06:58pm
Oxford Covid-19 Vaccine in India (& Bangladesh) costs Indian Rs200 -- Rs300. Imported Covid-19 Vaccine in Pakistan private sector would cost between Rs10,000 and Rs20,000.
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
Feb 11, 2021 07:08pm
So, charge a million rupees per dose to the super rich, who have billions stashed at home in black money! That in itself will expose some fiddlers and corrupt underground economy. Clever scheme by the government.
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
Feb 11, 2021 07:10pm
@M. Emad, How did you come up with the numbers or price of a vaccine, which has yet to be imported into the country - if available!!??? Are you an importer or seller of the vaccines?? How else would you know what the market price will be in the future??
Reply Recommend 0

