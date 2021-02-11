Dawn Logo

Pakistan Army conducts successful test launch of surface-to-surface Babur cruise missile

Naveed SiddiquiPublished February 11, 2021Updated February 11, 2021 05:57pm
Babur cruise missile IA has a "high precision" of upton 450kms. — ISPR/File
The army on Thursday successfully test-fired a short range surface-to-surface ballistic missile capable of hitting land and sea targets with “high precision” up to 450 kilometres away, a press release by the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

The Babur cruise missile IA was launched from a "state of the art Multi Tube Missile Launch Vehicle", the media statement said further.

The test launch was attended by National Engineering and Scientific Commission (Nescom) Chairperson Dr Raza Samar, Commander of Army Strategic Forces Command Lt Gen Muhammad Ali, senior officers of strategic plans division, army strategic forces command as well as scientists and engineers of strategic organisation.

Nescom chief Dr Samar lauded the "standard of training and operational preparedness" of the armed forces which "was reflected by the proficient handling of the weapon system in the field". He also hailed the contributions of scientists and engineers towards the "enhancement of Pakistan's strategic capability".

The armed forces also received congratulations and praise from Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee chairperson and the services chiefs.

This is the third missile test carried out over the past three weeks. On January 20, the army conducted a successful test of the surface-to-surface ballistic missile Shaheen-III.

Earlier this month, the army successfully conducted the ‘training launch’ of nuclear-capable ballistic mis­sile Ghaznavi as part of its annual field training exercise.

Earlier in January this year, the army had also test-fired an indigenously developed extended-range guided Multi-Launch Rocket System (MLRS).

Baazigar
Feb 11, 2021 05:59pm
Good. What about vaccine invention ?
Reply Recommend 0
usman
Feb 11, 2021 06:00pm
great
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Feb 11, 2021 06:02pm
Great achievement. Pak Army Zindabad.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 11, 2021 06:03pm
Get hit any part of the enemy, right on the head.
Reply Recommend 0
Aurora
Feb 11, 2021 06:04pm
Even UAE has reached Mars. Pakistan should at least try with weather baloons instead of attention diverting missiles.
Reply Recommend 0
PrakashG
Feb 11, 2021 06:05pm
Red is kind of a giveaway, don't you think so?
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Feb 11, 2021 06:08pm
Where the surface-to-surface 'Babur cruise missile' landed ?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Malaria
Feb 11, 2021 06:09pm
do you have vaccines ?
Reply Recommend 0
A Bostonian
Feb 11, 2021 06:15pm
Why?
Reply Recommend 0
Arun
Feb 11, 2021 06:15pm
That's a great achievement. Hope this protects Pakistan from all future Indian attacks. Now can the government focus on economics ?
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Feb 11, 2021 06:18pm
Congratulations, good job done with the missile, can we now find some money for the vaccine and start vaccinations, open up our economy and take care of our people in earnest. This missile is not going to feed us or protect our citizens from corona virus.
Reply Recommend 0
Gau
Feb 11, 2021 06:20pm
(Triad)Land, Air, Sea!
Reply Recommend 0
Gau
Feb 11, 2021 06:21pm
2nd, Strike, Capability
Reply Recommend 0
Sunny S
Feb 11, 2021 06:22pm
Another painted Chinese toy..
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir S.
Feb 11, 2021 06:24pm
Where do we find the money for these things? And what's a 450 km range. That is nothing.
Reply Recommend 0
Rajan
Feb 11, 2021 06:27pm
Congratulations, But who cares?
Reply Recommend 0
Sadiq Hussain
Feb 11, 2021 06:28pm
Good demonstration, now let us go back to the core issues of inflation and debt. Missiles are a waste of money, neither India will fire nor Pakistan for fear of a nuclear holocaust. They will only be showcased for testing.
Reply Recommend 0
Rajan
Feb 11, 2021 06:32pm
Just 450 kms? That might not even leave Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Deep
Feb 11, 2021 06:38pm
I hope, this will help Pakistan from Corona too.
Reply Recommend 0
Majid
Feb 11, 2021 06:40pm
Brilliant. When are the getting Chinese vaccines and changing the name and packing to make it sound like it's made by Pakistani scientists.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Feb 11, 2021 06:49pm
@Baazigar, government is still looking for vaccine donors
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Feb 11, 2021 06:52pm
India is going for Mars while we are targeting 450km range
Reply Recommend 0
Hello Dave
Feb 11, 2021 06:53pm
Hats off to the team. Well done
Reply Recommend 0
SERIOUS
Feb 11, 2021 06:58pm
Pakistan has become super.power.
Reply Recommend 0

