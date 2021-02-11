Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 11, 2021

ECP announces Senate elections for March 3

Fahad Chaudhry | Dawn.comPublished February 11, 2021Updated February 11, 2021 02:04pm
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday released the schedule for holding the Senate elections, announcing March 3 as polling day.— AFP/File
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday released the schedule for holding the Senate elections, announcing March 3 as polling day.— AFP/File

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday released the schedule for holding the Senate elections, announcing March 3 as polling day.

According to the notification, Feb 12 to Feb 13 is the time frame for candidates to file nomination papers with the returning officer. The names of the nominated candidates will be published on Feb 14, followed by the scrutiny process from Feb 15 to Feb 16.

Feb 17 and Feb 18 have been given as the dates for filing appeals against the acceptance or rejection of the nominations. The appeals will be disposed of by the tribunal on Feb 19 and Feb 20.

On Feb 21, a revised list of candidates will be published with Feb 22 as the last date for withdrawing candidature.

A total of 52 senators in the house of 104 are set to retire on March 11 on completion of their six-year term. They will also include four of the eight senators from the erstwhile Federally Adminis­tered Tribal Areas (Fata). As the seats representing Fata will not be filled due to merger of the tribal areas with KP in May 2018, the Senate strength will shrink to 100.

Therefore, polling will be held to elect 48 senators — 12 each from KP and Balochistan, 11 each from Punjab and Sindh and two from Islamabad. Polling will be held to elect seven members on general seats, two women and two technocrats in the four provinces. Besides, the election on one minority seat each in KP and Balochistan will also be conducted.

Over 65 per cent of the senators who are set to retire on March 11 after completing their six-year constitutio­nal term belong to the opposition parties.

Controversy over open ballot

The announcement comes amid a simmering controversy regarding a recent presidential ordinance for open ballot in the Senate polls. A presidential reference on the same subject is also currently being heard by the Supreme Court.

Opposition parties as well as the lawyers fraternity rejected the government's move to promulgate an ordinance, saying it was an attempt not only to dictate the judiciary but also to undermine the Constitution and parliament.

Interestingly, the text of the ordinance states that it has “come into force at once”, but an amendment to Section 122 of the Elections Act 2017 has made it conditional on the final decision of the Supreme Court on the presidential reference.

The ordinance was promulgated after the government, despite clearly lacking numbers in the parliament, had tabled the 26th Constitution Amendment Bill in the National Assembly to hold Senate polls through open vote without trying to take the opposition on board.

The opposition parties had not only rejected the move, but lodged a strong noisy protest in the National Assembly when Speaker Asad Qaiser put the bill before the house for a general discussion.

Speaking to Dawn, an ECP official said the commission had opposed the idea of open voting for the Senate elections.

He said it was strange that the apparently confused government throu­­gh the president sent a reference to the Supreme Court, tabled a bill in the National Assembly to provide for open voting in the Senate, and then got the ordinance promulgated.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Syed A. Mateen
Feb 11, 2021 02:45pm
ECP has announced senate elections in haste. The time for filing nomination papers on February 12 and 13 is very less as candidates have to obtain extracts from area Deputy Commissioners that they are legitimate voters and obtaining extracts of proposers and seconders is not an easy task. Candidates have to prepare Affidavits and filling out nomination forms in which the candidates have to declare their assests and bank accounts. ECP should extend the date for submission of nomination forms.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Into the sunset
11 Feb 2021

Into the sunset

Angela Merkel’s life is a model of quiet endeavour.
The party of money
Updated 11 Feb 2021

The party of money

Money has no party and ultimately all parties are the party of money.
A flawed system
Updated 10 Feb 2021

A flawed system

All political parties have been critical of this corrupted system of voting yet are not willing to come together to change it.

Editorial

Updated 11 Feb 2021

Votes for sale?

The government does have a point when it says that a secret ballot encourages horse-trading.
11 Feb 2021

A charter of economy

THE only thing there seems to be a consensus on at the moment is that there is a dire need for a consensus on the...
11 Feb 2021

IS attacks

A SERIES of recent deadly attacks linked to the militant Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq point to the...
10 Feb 2021

Lawyers run amok

The temerity of the rampaging black coats is astounding.
10 Feb 2021

Agreement with IPPs

THE 46-odd IPPs have inched closer to signing new ‘binding’ agreements with the government.
10 Feb 2021

Test series win

A fair share of the credit for Pakistan’s victory must also go to newly appointed chief selector Mohammad Wasim.