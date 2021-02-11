Dawn Logo

'Could've cooperated on Covid-19': FM says Kashmir issue impeding regional development

Dawn.comPublished February 11, 2021Updated February 11, 2021 01:46pm
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addresses a photography and culture exhibition on Indian-occupied Kashmir in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addresses a photography and culture exhibition on Indian-occupied Kashmir in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Thursday that Pakistan could have cooperated within the region on tackling the Covid-19 pandemic but there was a "bottleneck" on regional trade and development because of the Kashmir issue.

The foreign minister was addressing a photography and culture exhibition in Islamabad, attended by foreign diplomats and dignitaries, to express solidarity with the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK).

"We could have cooperated in the region to [better] combat Covid-19 but we didn't [...] collectively [and] regionally we could've done a better job," said Qureshi.

He said because of the Kashmir dispute there was no regional trade and the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) was not functioning while "we've seen regional trade grow everywhere [such as the] European Union (EU) and Asean [Association of Southeast Asian Nations]".

"What's the bottleneck? We have to understand that and we need the international community to understand what the present regime in India has done is unsustainable," the foreign minister said.

He questioned where were the investments promised by India in the occupied region, adding that the flourishing tourism in IoK had been "destroyed" because of "devastating" measures taken on August 5, 2019 — referring to India's revocation of Article 370.

"We want to live in peace with India and we want good neighbourly relations with India but south Asia has suffered because of this [Kashmir] dispute," Qureshi said, adding that limited resources were not being "optimally used" on development projects because of "tension on both sides".

"The time has come to reflect, how do we move on. What is going on is unsustainable."

Qureshi said choosing not to talk about the Kashmir issue and ignoring it would not "change reality" and the issue should be resolved through "dialogue and peaceful means".

"Who will create that enabling environment that is required to reengage [...] so please write to your capitals [and] inform them about what the real situation is [in IoK]," he told the audience, which included foreign dignitaries and diplomats.

Qureshi also urged the audience to visit and assess both Azad Kashmir and the Indian occupied territory and to pressure the Indian government into allowing a diplomatic core to make an "independent assessment" on IoK after meeting people there.

The foreign minister said he expected the administration of US President Joe Biden to "stop ignoring the ground realities over there" based on his consistent stance on human rights.

He also said he expected the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the EU to play their roles on the issue and thanked members of the European and British parliaments for "contributing and highlighting the misery and brutality that is taking place".

The United States State Department clarified on Wednesday that there had been no change in America’s Kashmir policy and Washington still considered both Jammu and Kashmir as a territory disputed between India and Pakistan. The clarification on the Kashmir issue showed that the Biden administration was not insensitive to Pakistan’s concerns.

"We look forward to continuing political & economic progress to restore normalcy in J&K,” the State Department had commented.

Vaibhav
Feb 11, 2021 01:52pm
U can request India for vaccines directly!
Reply Recommend 0
JustSaying
Feb 11, 2021 01:53pm
" 'Could've cooperated on Covid-19': FM says Kashmir issue impeding regional development...." No Sir...the Pakistani Obsession with Kashmir is Impeding ( not Regional ) but Pakistans Development....
Reply Recommend 0
Tough-guy
Feb 11, 2021 01:54pm
Qureshi saab please first take care of our citizens we are economically suffering ,since PTI came to power poverty has increased tremendously
Reply Recommend 0
HKG
Feb 11, 2021 01:54pm
He is now trying to blame the covid19 mismanagement on India? How low can this man go down to?
Reply Recommend 0
Rao
Feb 11, 2021 01:56pm
In what way Pakistan cooperation can make a difference?
Reply Recommend 0
Slotrack
Feb 11, 2021 02:02pm
Yes, Pakistan could have supplied vaccines for India and the rest of the world
Reply Recommend 0
Slotrack
Feb 11, 2021 02:03pm
I hope people in Azad Kashmir too will get high speed internet
Reply Recommend 0
Omveer Singh
Feb 11, 2021 02:05pm
The Kashmir issue will not be resolved as per your requirement. Kashmir is and will remain inalienable part of India. Be careful of your expectations from international community. FATF verdict is around the corner. India is doing absolutely fine without you. Are you?
Reply Recommend 0
JND
Feb 11, 2021 02:05pm
US says we are OK you are OK. Move on. No change in Indian policy on Kashmir.
Reply Recommend 0
Leg before vibration
Feb 11, 2021 02:07pm
What next move?
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Feb 11, 2021 02:07pm
Don't compare Kashmir with Covid
Reply Recommend 0
Leg before vibration
Feb 11, 2021 02:09pm
Kashmir syndrome bigger than covid syndrome
Reply Recommend 0
Omveer Singh
Feb 11, 2021 02:10pm
What expertise do you have on covid ? Any research and development in pharma? Any funds to donate to saarc? Name one thing.
Reply Recommend 0
SERIOUS
Feb 11, 2021 02:10pm
Pakistan has nothing to offer for covid. All talk and no substance.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Feb 11, 2021 02:10pm
Mr.Qureshi, what would have been Pakistan's contribution to the SAARC countries? As always nothing to offer.
Reply Recommend 0
Vivek
Feb 11, 2021 02:11pm
No sure how Pakistan would have cooperated on Covid? What Pakistan has to offer to fight Covid?
Reply Recommend 0
FASTag
Feb 11, 2021 02:12pm
Finally, admitting to the reality.
Reply Recommend 0
Garysan
Feb 11, 2021 02:15pm
This region would have developed like EU but, pakistan had other plans and now this region is suffering.
Reply Recommend 0
Chan
Feb 11, 2021 02:15pm
Mr FM, what do you mean by cooperation?. Indians were asking you something and you refused?.
Reply Recommend 0
topbrass
Feb 11, 2021 02:17pm
What exactly is expected from these foreign dignitaries ? should they stick to their jobs according to their profiles.... OR become 'Safeer of Kashmir' and do nothing like PM of Pakistan and lose their jobs.. FM Qureshi is asking carpenters to do an architect's job like he himself with his PM are doing
Reply Recommend 0
Mini Sharma
Feb 11, 2021 02:17pm
India organised virtual SAARC meeting on COVID 19 issue in 2020 where Pakistan virtually attended . India provided free vaccine to all SAARC member nations on their request. Pakistan health minister raised Kashmir issue in virtual SAARC meeting on COVID 19 . Pakistan yet not formally requested for vaccine from India. Now what can India do ??
Reply Recommend 0
S Padmanabhan
Feb 11, 2021 02:17pm
We reject your statement.
Reply Recommend 0
Mujtaba
Feb 11, 2021 02:19pm
An ascendant and confident India doesn’t need Pakistan whose economy is in doldrums.
Reply Recommend 0
Vikas
Feb 11, 2021 02:20pm
Never mind. Don't cooperate. It is none other than Pakistan's loss. All others are pretty happy and have the vaccine. But I agree with Pakistan's logic and priorities. Kashmir is more important than its own peoples' lives. Pakistanis are very willing to sacrifice for their Kashmiri biraadars.
Reply Recommend 0
ahtesham
Feb 11, 2021 02:21pm
the only just solution of the J&K issue lies in the UN taking over full control of the entire state and hold plebiscite as per the UNSC resolutions allowing only the indigenous kashmiris to participate.
Reply Recommend 0
Attiq, Dubai
Feb 11, 2021 02:21pm
Had relationships been cordial, what Pakistan could have positively contributed to COVID eradication other than asking free doses of vaccine from India.
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Feb 11, 2021 02:22pm
So who list and who won? A real waste.
Reply Recommend 0
K Rana
Feb 11, 2021 02:23pm
He mean to say please give us vaccine
Reply Recommend 0
K Rana
Feb 11, 2021 02:24pm
You have lost only and gain nothing by raising Kashmir Issue which is already settled
Reply Recommend 0
Aranya
Feb 11, 2021 02:26pm
I mean there is no regional challenge in trade in SAARC or even Asia barring pakistan. The trade between India and all rest of neighbour's, even countries in SE Asia or China and between themselves is not an issue. Even with kashmir India unilaterally gave Pakistan MFN status but had to withdraw it as pakistan failed to reciprocate even after promising otherwise. May be its pakistans stance which is an issue
Reply Recommend 0
K Rana
Feb 11, 2021 02:26pm
India invited you for same cooperation on COVID, you only avoided, Now we have number of vaccine. Still you can request, Modi ji has big heart.
Reply Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Feb 11, 2021 02:27pm
Pakistan should have continued trade with India and Afghanistan. By closing borders with Afghanistan earlier it created option of Chahabar for Afghanistan and damage was done. Same way by stopping trade with India with whom it enjoyed most favoured nation status, it hurt itself.
Reply Recommend 0
Roma
Feb 11, 2021 02:39pm
“Could have asked for free Indian vaccine”
Reply Recommend 0

