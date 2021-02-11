Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 11, 2021

Karachi-based fintech Safepay bags funding from Stripe

Mutaher KhanPublished February 11, 2021Updated February 11, 2021 11:23am
Safepay, a Karachi-based fintech, announced that it has raised a seven-figure seed funding round led by Stripe, the global payments platform. — File
Safepay, a Karachi-based fintech, announced that it has raised a seven-figure seed funding round led by Stripe, the global payments platform. — File

Safepay, a Karachi-based fintech statup, announced that it has raised a seven-figure seed funding round led by Stripe, the global payments platform, it emerged on Thursday.

Safepay was founded in 2019 by Ziyad Parekh and Raza Naqvi with the aim of increasing the acceptance of online payments. It launched a beta product in 2019 which scaled quickly to reach 300 merchants across the country and became particularly popular among other startups.

However, services were taken offline a year later as the company initiated its next stage which required working within the framework of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

“We feel well-positioned with the right partners backing us to help build on the increasing volume of digital payments as well as work with other Pakistani fintechs to further our vision," Parekh said in a press release.

"In particular, initiatives from the SBP such as Raast will lead to an upward trajectory towards digital payments, to which we want to contribute. We want to see the country’s online economy grow and provide merchants the right tools to achieve this," he added.

Noah Pepper, Stripe’s business lead for the Asia Pacific region, said: “Safepay’s commitment to increasing digital payments in Pakistan will become even more vital as the country continues to pursue a fully digital economy and increases its role in global trade.”

The fintech plans to use the new funds to focus on investing in engineering talent to increase digital payment acceptance in Pakistan beyond credit and debit cards, including mobile wallets and bank accounts.

Other than that, it will be using the money to further develop its products, expand its team, and obtain regulatory compliance, which in this case is the Payments Service Provider licence, the press release said.

Earlier in 2020, the startup graduated from Y-Combinator, the prestigious US-based accelerator, in the summer batch, which also came with $150,000 in funding. It had also raised an undisclosed round from Fatima Gobi, a Pakistan-focused venture capital in partnership with Malaysian Gobi Partners.

With the latest round, the startup is now funded by Global Founders Capital, HOF Capital, Soma Capital, and Mantis Capital, in addition to Fatima Gobi, YC and Stripe.

“The choice of backers reflects a combination of funds that already have links with other businesses in the market and that are bullish on the entrepreneurial space in Pakistan," Naqvi said.

"Backing from Stripe, in particular, will provide Safepay with unique guidance towards becoming a leading technology provider, building world-class products in the context of local payments and commerce,” he noted.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Into the sunset
11 Feb 2021

Into the sunset

Angela Merkel’s life is a model of quiet endeavour.
The party of money
Updated 11 Feb 2021

The party of money

Money has no party and ultimately all parties are the party of money.
A flawed system
Updated 10 Feb 2021

A flawed system

All political parties have been critical of this corrupted system of voting yet are not willing to come together to change it.

Editorial

Updated 11 Feb 2021

Votes for sale?

The government does have a point when it says that a secret ballot encourages horse-trading.
11 Feb 2021

A charter of economy

THE only thing there seems to be a consensus on at the moment is that there is a dire need for a consensus on the...
11 Feb 2021

IS attacks

A SERIES of recent deadly attacks linked to the militant Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq point to the...
10 Feb 2021

Lawyers run amok

The temerity of the rampaging black coats is astounding.
10 Feb 2021

Agreement with IPPs

THE 46-odd IPPs have inched closer to signing new ‘binding’ agreements with the government.
10 Feb 2021

Test series win

A fair share of the credit for Pakistan’s victory must also go to newly appointed chief selector Mohammad Wasim.