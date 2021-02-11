Pakistan maintains its contribution to UN peacekeeping

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan is one of the longest-serving and largest contributors to UN peacekeeping and is also taking part in an ongoing mission in the Central African Republic, says a UN statement.

Pakistan’s first UN peacekeeping mission began in 1960 in Congo and so far more than 200,000 Pakistani soldiers have participated in 60 missions in 28 countries.

On Tuesday evening, the UN mission in the Central African Republic, which is also known as MINUSCA, issued the pictures of a Pakistani battalion in the country’s Kaga-Banoro region, destroying cartridges, rockets and other ammunition.

The weapons were returned by ex-combatants as part of a process initiated by the United Nations.

Pakistan still has more than 7,000 personnel deployed in nine countries as part of 14 ongoing UN missions. During its long association with UN peacekeeping missions, Pakistan has lost 157 personnel and 24 officers, martyred during their efforts to restore peace and stability in some of the world’s most turbulent regions.

Pakistani women are also making their mark on US peace missions. Pakistan has achieved the UN goal of sending 15 per cent female staff officers to these missions and now nearly 450 Pakistani women are serving in various countries across the globe.

During his visit to Pakistan last year, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres appreciated the contribution of Pakistani women in peacekeeping. “Pakistan is a leader in championing women peacekeepers and an example for other troop contributors,” he said.

Published in Dawn, February 11th, 2021