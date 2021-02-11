Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 11, 2021

Pakistan maintains its contribution to UN peacekeeping

Anwar IqbalPublished February 11, 2021Updated February 11, 2021 09:08am
Pakistan’s first UN peacekeeping mission began in 1960 in Congo. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan/File

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan is one of the longest-serving and largest contributors to UN peacekeeping and is also taking part in an ongoing mission in the Central African Republic, says a UN statement.

Pakistan’s first UN peacekeeping mission began in 1960 in Congo and so far more than 200,000 Pakistani soldiers have participated in 60 missions in 28 countries.

On Tuesday evening, the UN mission in the Central African Republic, which is also known as MINUSCA, issued the pictures of a Pakistani battalion in the country’s Kaga-Banoro region, destroying cartridges, rockets and other ammunition.

The weapons were returned by ex-combatants as part of a process initiated by the United Nations.

Pakistan still has more than 7,000 personnel deployed in nine countries as part of 14 ongoing UN missions. During its long association with UN peacekeeping missions, Pakistan has lost 157 personnel and 24 officers, martyred during their efforts to restore peace and stability in some of the world’s most turbulent regions.

Pakistani women are also making their mark on US peace missions. Pakistan has achieved the UN goal of sending 15 per cent female staff officers to these missions and now nearly 450 Pakistani women are serving in various countries across the globe.

During his visit to Pakistan last year, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres appreciated the contribution of Pakistani women in peacekeeping. “Pakistan is a leader in championing women peacekeepers and an example for other troop contributors,” he said.

Published in Dawn, February 11th, 2021

Raj
Feb 11, 2021 08:48am
so long UN keeps paying Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
peer baba khwajaji
Feb 11, 2021 09:00am
Don't expect any loans or aid.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim
Feb 11, 2021 09:01am
Keep up the flag flying high. Congratulations COAS Bajwa for leading the armed forces and guiding the nation. The nation is indebted to your contributions.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 11, 2021 09:15am
We seek money from everywhere.
Reply Recommend 0
Biden
Feb 11, 2021 09:16am
Guess who is the biggest contributer!!
Reply Recommend 0
Gan Duimran
Feb 11, 2021 09:19am
Biggest contribution of soldiers to UN peace keeping is from India, Bangladesh and Pakistan. And neither one does it because they are holding the peace banner. Rich countries pay hefty amounts so they dont have to do it. Stop the money and then see how large the contribution is.
Reply Recommend 0
Indian
Feb 11, 2021 09:22am
Ofcourse, Pakistan will do anything to get Dollar payment.
Reply Recommend 0

