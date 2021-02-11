Dawn Logo

Govt mishandled issue of employees’ salaries: sources

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished February 11, 2021Updated February 11, 2021 08:08am
Federal government employees react as police fired teargas shells to disperse them while trying to march toward the Parliament House during a protest to demand higher wages, in Islamabad on February 10. — AFP
Federal government employees react as police fired teargas shells to disperse them while trying to march toward the Parliament House during a protest to demand higher wages, in Islamabad on February 10. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The employees of federal secretariat staged a violent protest for the first time in the history of the capital on Wednesday apparently due to mishandling of the issue of their salaries by the government.

Inside sources told Dawn that the issue of salaries of the employees of Pak Secretariat, which houses several federal ministries, was discussed during the last three consecutive meetings of the federal cabinet. In one of the meetings, members of a special committee formed by Prime Minister Imran Khan — comprising Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan — asked the prime minister to resolve the issue of salaries soon, otherwise it could become a serious problem.

A source said in one of the cabinet meetings the prime minister admonished Dr Ishrat Hussain, the head of Pay and Pension Commission, for not deciding the matter even in two-and-a-half years.

Some of the cabinet members complained that they did not know what progress the commission had made.

It has also been learnt that some of the cabinet members tried to politicise the issue of salaries of the employees by telling the prime minister that the employees were inducted by the previous governments of the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

The source said now the government was quite worried about the protest of the employees as the Pakistan Democratic Movement had announced support to them. As a result, Mr Khattak, Mr Rashid and Mr Khan kept on negotiating with the representatives of the employees till the filing of this report.

When contacted, Ali Muhammad Khan expressed hope that the talks between the two sides would be successful at a late night meeting.

Published in Dawn, February 11th, 2021

bluetooth
Feb 11, 2021 07:49am
Good for nothing scam oriented government. True tabdeli is making the nation's plight even worse.
Brownman
Feb 11, 2021 07:54am
Why should PM be worried. It's not like he's actually in charge of things. He's mostly for the show to maintain the facade of democracy.
Zafar Rashid
Feb 11, 2021 08:00am
Yet another forum, Govt. failed at!
Mansur Ul Haque
Feb 11, 2021 08:04am
Poor PDM needs fuel for their movement. For this they will search any nook and corner of the country. They will even not hesitate to take any step that are detramental for the welfare of the country.
Ahmed
Feb 11, 2021 08:11am
Still more demand for increase in salaries and what about biannual increase ie in december & july...
Truthful
Feb 11, 2021 08:20am
Shameless govt
Chaman
Feb 11, 2021 08:22am
Govt has no money to pay salaries
F Khan
Feb 11, 2021 08:25am
With the amount of unpopularity the government has receieved in such a short time due to inflation, poor governance and polarization just a single spark can build a huge fire taking down PTI weak government.
ASHOK
Feb 11, 2021 08:28am
PM can only admonish his team. No guidance
