Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 11, 2021

NAB, Nepra to keep an eye on IPPs: minister

Khaleeq KianiPublished February 11, 2021Updated February 11, 2021 07:14am
nergy Minister Omar Ayub Khan said the government had succeeded in convincing the IPPs to vacate stay orders from courts against heat rate tests ordered by the power regulator. — AFP/File
nergy Minister Omar Ayub Khan said the government had succeeded in convincing the IPPs to vacate stay orders from courts against heat rate tests ordered by the power regulator. — AFP/File

• Says talks with banks under way to double their debt repayment tenure with IPPs
• Four Discos to be given to private sector to curtail losses

ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) or Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) would be free to proceed against independent power producers (IPPs) for any misdeed or criminality even after they agreed to give about Rs770 billion discount over the remaining 20-year life of their contracts.

At the same time, the government is holding talks with banks to prolong their debt repayment tenure from existing 10 years to 20 years along with cut in interest rates.

“The government has not cut its hands at all. We have protected our every right (in the revised agreement with IPPs). There is no protection to any criminal act,” said Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan while talking to journalists along with minister for information Senator Shibli Faraz and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power Tabish Gauhar.

In fact the government had succeeded in convincing the IPPs to vacate stay orders from courts against heat rate tests ordered by the power regulator, the energy minister said, adding that they would share efficiency gains with the government on account of heat rates. The accountability and regulatory institutions would be free to take action if they find any irregularity or wrongdoing and a dispute could be settled in courts, he said.

Mr Omar said the earlier reported Rs836bn savings in revised agreements with IPPs were based on Rs168 per dollar exchange rate that dropped to Rs770bn after rupee appreciated to Rs160 per dollar. Of the savings, he said 50pc discount was on account of capacity payments and 50pc on energy cost.

About talks with banks, Mr Gauhar said banks were being asked to extend their debt repayment tenure to 20 years and interest rate from Kibor plus 4.5pc to 3pc or so. He said the National Bank of Pakistan and Habib Bank had been engaged by the government on the subject.

Also, he said the Sindh government was being asked to shift dollar indexation on Thar-based power plants to rupee as all the local IPPs had been delinked form dollar-based equity indexations to rupee-based equity.

Mr Omar said besides the Rs770bn savings secured from IPPs, the government also achieved Rs2.053trillion saving on about 8,000MW of public-sector power plants including nuclear plants, Wapda hydropower and thermal generation companies through reduction in return on equity.

Giving a breakdown of savings, he said a discount of Rs31.6bn had been secured from Hubco, Rs18bn from Kapco, Rs64.82bn from IPPs under 1994 power policy, Rs182bn form 2002 power policy, Rs3bn from solar projects, Rs147bn from baggasse-based power plants, Rs19bn from wind power plants, Rs33bn on account of operation and maintenance cost, Rs53bn in excess profits and Rs158bn in other areas. Of the total Rs403bn agreed for payment, he said, Rs72bn would flow to fuel suppliers including Rs58bn to PSO with the result that Rs112bn would return to the public sector.

Mr Gauhar said Rs96bn saving had been secured over interest-over-interest and binding contracts had been secured from IPPs to utilise about Rs112bn in filling their fuel storages for all times. He said Rs38bn saving had been achieved only on account of discount on late payment surcharge on non-payment of dues for the first 60 days for which interest rate had been reduced from Kibor plus 4.5pc to 2.5pc even though interest after first 60 days would get back to Kibor plus 4.5pc.

Four Discos

He said the cost of transmission and distribution losses was about Rs150bn per annum. As 85pc of the losses were on account of Peshawar, Hyderabad, Quetta and Multan Discos, they would be given to the private sector under management contracts instead of outright privatisation or sale of shares.

Mr Gauhar said the payment plan with IPPs had been shared with the IMF and Rs1.95 per unit increase was being made in power rates to revive the IMF programme. He hoped the remaining Rs1.39 of the Rs3.34 per unit increase determined by the regulator would not be passed on to consumers amid the pandemic.

Published in Dawn, February 11th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Asif Khan
Feb 11, 2021 08:16am
IPPs are generating electricity and they are helping Pakistan in meeting its electricity demand. Mostly the owners are foreign investors. Undue interference in the affairs of these companies may be harmful for country...
Reply Recommend 0
Roma
Feb 11, 2021 08:20am
So government instead of honouring the existing contracts is bent up oem changing them mid way. Unlike foreign companies, most local companies can’t approach international tribunals otherwise PTI would have to pay billion of dollars in fine for violating the contracts. Good luck attracting FDI.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Into the sunset
11 Feb 2021

Into the sunset

Angela Merkel’s life is a model of quiet endeavour.
The party of money
Updated 11 Feb 2021

The party of money

Money has no party and ultimately all parties are the party of money.
A flawed system
Updated 10 Feb 2021

A flawed system

All political parties have been critical of this corrupted system of voting yet are not willing to come together to change it.

Editorial

Updated 11 Feb 2021

Votes for sale?

The government does have a point when it says that a secret ballot encourages horse-trading.
11 Feb 2021

A charter of economy

THE only thing there seems to be a consensus on at the moment is that there is a dire need for a consensus on the...
11 Feb 2021

IS attacks

A SERIES of recent deadly attacks linked to the militant Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq point to the...
10 Feb 2021

Lawyers run amok

The temerity of the rampaging black coats is astounding.
10 Feb 2021

Agreement with IPPs

THE 46-odd IPPs have inched closer to signing new ‘binding’ agreements with the government.
10 Feb 2021

Test series win

A fair share of the credit for Pakistan’s victory must also go to newly appointed chief selector Mohammad Wasim.