Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 11, 2021

Record Rs51bn financing in a week under Temporary Economic Refinance Facility

Shahid IqbalPublished February 11, 2021Updated February 11, 2021 07:22am
The Temporary Economic Refinance Facility (TERF) has recorded the highest increase of Rs51 billion during one week. — AP/File
The Temporary Economic Refinance Facility (TERF) has recorded the highest increase of Rs51 billion during one week. — AP/File

KARACHI: The Temporary Economic Refinance Facility (TERF) has recorded the highest increase of Rs51 billion during one week, which ended on January 28, while the total amount has reached over Rs374bn.

The TERF facility had been introduced to counter the negative impact of Covid-19 on the economy.

The State Bank of Pakistan said the TERF had shown significant growth over the last 10 months, as reflected by increase in requested amount from Rs36.1 billion by the end of April 2020 to Rs687.4bn by Jan 28, 2021, while over the same period approved financing has reached Rs374.3bn. So far, 450 projects have been approved under the scheme.

The SBP made a few amendments to the scheme since its launch in March 2020 that has positively impacted the uptake of the scheme. The reduction in maximum end-user rate from 7pc to 5pc on July 8, 2020 resulted in bringing significant increase in number as well as amount of requests in following months.

Under the TERF, the financing is provided for purchase of new imported and locally manufactured plant and machinery for setting of both new and existing projects, businesses to undertake Balancing, Modernisation and Replacement (BMR) and expansion.

The SBP provides refinance to banks at 1pc with maximum 4pc margin of banks for the scheme.

The funding under the facility cannot be used for procurement of second-hand machinery, land or carrying out civil works. Under the TERF, the financing is allowed for purchase of new imported and locally manufactured plant and machinery only against LC and inland LC.

Besides, the SBP has also allowed the TERF facility in cases where LCs or Inland LCs were opened earlier but retired after the introduction of the scheme on March 17, 2020.

Published in Dawn, February 11th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Into the sunset
11 Feb 2021

Into the sunset

Angela Merkel’s life is a model of quiet endeavour.
The party of money
Updated 11 Feb 2021

The party of money

Money has no party and ultimately all parties are the party of money.
A flawed system
Updated 10 Feb 2021

A flawed system

All political parties have been critical of this corrupted system of voting yet are not willing to come together to change it.

Editorial

Updated 11 Feb 2021

Votes for sale?

The government does have a point when it says that a secret ballot encourages horse-trading.
11 Feb 2021

A charter of economy

THE only thing there seems to be a consensus on at the moment is that there is a dire need for a consensus on the...
11 Feb 2021

IS attacks

A SERIES of recent deadly attacks linked to the militant Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq point to the...
10 Feb 2021

Lawyers run amok

The temerity of the rampaging black coats is astounding.
10 Feb 2021

Agreement with IPPs

THE 46-odd IPPs have inched closer to signing new ‘binding’ agreements with the government.
10 Feb 2021

Test series win

A fair share of the credit for Pakistan’s victory must also go to newly appointed chief selector Mohammad Wasim.