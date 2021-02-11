Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 11, 2021

Luxury car brand dealer booked for ‘defrauding’ customers in Lahore

Imran GabolPublished February 11, 2021Updated February 11, 2021 09:20am
The local dealer of a known international car brand in Lahore has been booked by police in several cases for committing monetary fraud with the customers. — Reuters/File
The local dealer of a known international car brand in Lahore has been booked by police in several cases for committing monetary fraud with the customers. — Reuters/File

LAHORE: The local dealer of a known international car brand in Lahore has been booked by police in several cases for committing monetary fraud with the customers.

Around 15 people had lodged complaints in different police stations of the city against the Porsche Centre Lahore Performance Automotive Pvt Ltd owner Syed Abuzar Bokhari, claiming they had given him advance amounts to buy new Porsche Taycan 4S cars, but did not get any vehicle.

The FIRs available with Dawn state Mr Bokhari had received around Rs50 million in advance from them, giving them a specific time for the delivery of cars.

However, they alleged, when they approached Mr Bokhari to get the vehicles, he told them that he could not deliver the cars and they could take their money back. The dealer then gave them cheques worth millions of rupees for the amounts they had deposited with him, the complainants said.

However, on submitting with the banks concerned the cheques were bounced, they regretted. They pleaded action should be taken against Mr Bokhari for receiving money from them and failing to deliver the promised vehicles.

The complaints were submitted with different police stations, including Ghalib Market, Gulberg, Sarwar Road and Naseerabad and cases were registered against Mr Bokhari.

A senior police official, on condition of anonymity, told Dawn the cases were registered against the suspect and investigation into the scam was on.

He said the suspect might have left the country and the police had sought the assistance of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for his arrest.

One of the complainants, Mian Mohammad Ali Moeen, who had paid Rs5 million in advance for an all-electric Porsche Taycan, told Dawn that he had paid the amount to Mr Bokhari in January 2020 when the car was present at the dealership.

“I was asked to wait for a month and a half for the car delivery and I agreed with the dealer,” he said.

He said when he went to get his car on the promised date, the dealer told him that he could not deliver the vehicle because of the coronavirus-related lockdown.

“I was asked [by the dealer] to wait for a freshly imported car that would cost him around Rs2.5 million cheaper as new taxes would be in place by that time,” he said.

Mr Moeen said he again agreed with the dealer, but the car was still not delivered to him.

“After failing to get the car, I went to Bokhari in June 2020, who offered me a refund, saying the car was not coming,” he said.

He said he was later informed by Mr Bokhari that as the main dealership in Dubai had gone bankrupt, he could not pay him the amount back.

He said he had filed a court case against Mr Bokhari through his lawyer and also complained to Porsche AG, who after receiving several other complaints of similar nature against the dealer cancelled his company’s distribution licence.

Mr Moeen said he had also lodged a complaint with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for recovery of his money.

Meanwhile, Porsche Pakistan issued a clarification saying the reports about its CEO owing car booking money to anyone were false and all the registration money was received in the account of Performance Automotive Pvt Ltd (Porsche Pakistan) on behalf of Porsche AG as their appointed representative.

The clarification also states that Porsche AG was refusing delivery of the vehicles to the Pakistani customers for two years.

It further said the Porsche Pakistan was in a legal battle with Porsche AG for this “illegal” refusal on all legal forums.

The statement claimed that the delay was caused due to Porsche Middle East and Africa FZE’s alleged understanding with a rival local party “an influential and controversial business group” that wanted to have the distribution rights for Pakistan.

“Porsche Pakistan and its legal team is fully available for any concerned parties or investigative authorities for any information or clarification they may require,” it concluded.

Published in Dawn, February 11th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
peer baba khwajaji
Feb 11, 2021 09:36am
The dealer will be for sure be a PTI party member.
Reply Recommend 0
Chacha Chowdhury
Feb 11, 2021 09:45am
So there are buyers of luxury cars, while the 80% go hungry without basic necessities. Corruption running high.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Into the sunset
11 Feb 2021

Into the sunset

Angela Merkel’s life is a model of quiet endeavour.
The party of money
Updated 11 Feb 2021

The party of money

Money has no party and ultimately all parties are the party of money.
A flawed system
Updated 10 Feb 2021

A flawed system

All political parties have been critical of this corrupted system of voting yet are not willing to come together to change it.

Editorial

Updated 11 Feb 2021

Votes for sale?

The government does have a point when it says that a secret ballot encourages horse-trading.
11 Feb 2021

A charter of economy

THE only thing there seems to be a consensus on at the moment is that there is a dire need for a consensus on the...
11 Feb 2021

IS attacks

A SERIES of recent deadly attacks linked to the militant Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq point to the...
10 Feb 2021

Lawyers run amok

The temerity of the rampaging black coats is astounding.
10 Feb 2021

Agreement with IPPs

THE 46-odd IPPs have inched closer to signing new ‘binding’ agreements with the government.
10 Feb 2021

Test series win

A fair share of the credit for Pakistan’s victory must also go to newly appointed chief selector Mohammad Wasim.