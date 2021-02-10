Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 10, 2021

High-altitude porter team being formed to locate Sadpara, others missing on K2

Sumaira JajjaPublished February 10, 2021Updated February 10, 2021 10:24pm
Plans are underway to set up a team of six high-altitude porters (HAPs) from the Gilgit-Baltistan region to help with ground activities once the climbers are spotted using aerial search. — Photo by Madison Mountaineering/File
Plans are underway to set up a team of six high-altitude porters (HAPs) from the Gilgit-Baltistan region to help with ground activities once the climbers are spotted using aerial search. — Photo by Madison Mountaineering/File

The search and rescue operation to locate missing climbers Muhammad Ali Sadpara, John Snorri and Jon Pablo Mohr on K2 could not resume on Wednesday as bad weather persisted for the third straight day. Plans are underway to set up a team of six high-altitude porters (HAPs) from the Gilgit-Baltistan region to help with ground activities once the climbers are spotted using aerial search.

The mission is expected to resume tomorrow, if the weather permits, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday evening.

“Images taken by the Icelandic Aerospace Agency during the search operation for missing climbers are “unlikely to significantly affect the course of the search and help clarify the picture of what happened,” a Russian mountaineering blog Mountain.ru reported, along with a set of blurry images.

Harsh weather conditions are likely to continue in the coming day, with strong winds and low visibility making the search mission a hard task.

“Some of the best HAPs are being selected and chances are the team will be sent to the base camp by tomorrow. They will have to acclimatise first so that they are able to carry out activities,” Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) secretary Karrar Haideri told Dawn.com. A meeting in this regard took place at the DC Skardu office where Sajid Sadpara was also present.

The younger Sadpara is staying with his relatives in Skardu since his return from K2 on Feb 7 while his mother and three younger siblings are in the village, only meeting them briefly once.

Haideri and other sources said the grieving family has been told that Sajid is taking part in the rescue efforts. “The main reason for keeping Sajid in Skardu has to do with connectivity as phone reception in Sadpara is very poor,” the ACP official said.

Meanwhile, members of the mountaineering community and ACP urged media and social media users to respect the privacy of the families of missing climbers, particularly the family of Muhammad Ali Sadpara and avoid sharing fake or unverified reports.

Calling the video interviews of a visibly shaken Sajid insensitive, they said, “He needs psychological counseling and long term support to deal with this trauma. Rather than hounding him for interviews and asking insensitive questions, it’s best to give him space to grieve along with his family.”

In a Facebook post, John Snorri’s wife Lína Móey Bjarnadóttir said that she is still hopeful her husband will return home safely. “I have not given up and know that there is still room for a miracle because the week is not over, his camp will stay open until Saturday. Those who know John Snorri Sigurðsson know what strength he has and I hope that more people out there will give me the strength to try until we’ve tried everything.”

The three climbers lost contact with base camp late on Friday and were reported missing on Saturday after their support team stopped receiving reports from them during their ascent of the 8,611-metre high K2 mountain.

Since then, rescue operations have been ongoing but have been suspended due to harsh weather conditions.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

A flawed system

A flawed system

Zahid Hussain
All political parties have been critical of this corrupted system of voting yet are not willing to come together to change it.
Public choices
10 Feb 2021

Public choices

It is not the interest of the public but that of other stakeholders that is kept in mind while endorsing development decisions.
The price of ‘youth’
10 Feb 2021

The price of ‘youth’

What’s good for Hollywood and the rich housewives of New York is, of course, welcomed with open arms in Pakistan.
Engineering delays
09 Feb 2021

Engineering delays

There is a need to revisit the contracts for government projects.

Editorial

10 Feb 2021

Lawyers run amok

The temerity of the rampaging black coats is astounding.
10 Feb 2021

Agreement with IPPs

THE 46-odd IPPs have inched closer to signing new ‘binding’ agreements with the government.
10 Feb 2021

Test series win

A fair share of the credit for Pakistan’s victory must also go to newly appointed chief selector Mohammad Wasim.
Kashmir independence
Updated 09 Feb 2021

Kashmir independence

There is no difference between what the Constitution states and what the prime minister said.
09 Feb 2021

Militancy threat

THE ungoverned spaces of Afghanistan have long posed a threat to that country’s security as well as regional ...
09 Feb 2021

Improving water use

PAKISTAN is facing a serious threat to its food security and rural livelihoods because of escalating water ...