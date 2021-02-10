Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 10, 2021

Sarah Al Amiri — the 33-year-old scientist who led UAE’s Hope orbiter mission to Mars

Sandhya RameshPublished February 10, 2021Updated February 10, 2021 08:25pm
UAE Minister of State for Advanced Sciences Sarah bint Yousif Al Amir speaks during an event to mark Hope Probe's entering the orbit of Mars, in Dubai on Tuesday. — Reuters
UAE Minister of State for Advanced Sciences Sarah bint Yousif Al Amir speaks during an event to mark Hope Probe's entering the orbit of Mars, in Dubai on Tuesday. — Reuters

Along with India and EU, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) recently became successful in inserting a spacecraft into orbit around Mars on the first try. The mission was announced in 2014 and the Hope probe succeeded in entering the planet’s orbit on February 9.

Leading the science mission as deputy project manager is Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, a computer engineer and also the country’s first Minister of State for Advanced Sciences.

Al Amiri, 33, is also the chairperson of UAE’s space agency Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, which developed the Hope orbiter (or Al Amal), in conjunction with University of Colorado Boulder, University of California-Berkeley and Arizona State University.

The Iranian-born Al Amiri is one of the youngest ministers worldwide and is also the youngest to lead a space agency.

Career as aerospace engineer in UAE

After graduating with a BSc in Computer Engineering in 2008 from the American University in Sharjah, Al Amiri worked as a programmes engineer at the Emirates Institution for Advanced Science and Technology (EIAST) for two years.

At EIAST, she worked on both the DubaiSat-1 and DubaiSat-2, the country’s first two satellites. She was also a part of the team that developed the KhalifaSat or DubaiSat-3, and worked as the director of the Advanced Aeronautical Systems division.

She subsequently obtained an M.Sc. in computer engineering in 2014 from the same university, while also simultaneously working as the head of Space Science at Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, where she set up the research and development unit and functioned as its director.

As a part of the organisation, she worked towards the country’s goal of developing a “knowledge-based economy”. The goal includes plans to build a human settlement on Mars by 2117. To facilitate training and research, the country plans to build a ‘science city’ in the deserts of Dubai to simulate Martian conditions.

In 2014, Al Amiri became the programme manager for advanced aerial systems in the country’s space centre. She was responsible for putting together the engineering team for the space agency.

She was then appointed the head of the Emirates Science Council in 2016.

Ministry and guest appearances

On 19 October 2017, Al Amiri became the country’s first Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, a position she continues to hold. In August 2020, she became the chairperson of the UAE Space Agency.

She was invited by the World Economic Forum to speak at Davos 2019, and also became the first citizen of UAE to speak at an international TED event.

Al Amiri was also covered by BBC’s 100 Women, a documentary series that examines the role and lives of women in the 21st century globally.

In her country, Al Amiri goes by the title “Her Excellency” due to her ministerial position.

This article was originally published in ThePrint.In and has been reproduced with permission.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Tahir Malik
Feb 10, 2021 08:35pm
Great job now about elections on this planet?
Reply Recommend 0
kp
Feb 10, 2021 08:36pm
There is no contribution from UAE, Designed by American University department, assembled in another American university, Launched by Japanese rockets and Japanese infrastructure. Yes UAE paid the money. anyway something good.
Reply Recommend 0
topnotch
Feb 10, 2021 08:40pm
Thumps up...
Reply Recommend 0
cosimo
Feb 10, 2021 09:01pm
Great
Reply Recommend 0
mbashir
Feb 10, 2021 09:03pm
UAE contribution is a lot of money and the young minister Al Amiri. Both these factors are much better than a lot and lot of money spent on countless highways going nowhere or buildings famous for their heights only. The singnificant part of the projekt is a woman in commanding position - probably more important than orbiting around mars.
Reply Recommend 0
Nikus
Feb 10, 2021 09:09pm
Aerospace and computer science are altogether different subject. At lease satellite use many electronic components.
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Feb 10, 2021 09:17pm
@kp, wrong ! Most likely the money came from India and Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Zahid
Feb 10, 2021 09:18pm
Well done. So proud of you and this achievement
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

A flawed system

A flawed system

Zahid Hussain
All political parties have been critical of this corrupted system of voting yet are not willing to come together to change it.
Public choices
10 Feb 2021

Public choices

It is not the interest of the public but that of other stakeholders that is kept in mind while endorsing development decisions.
The price of ‘youth’
10 Feb 2021

The price of ‘youth’

What’s good for Hollywood and the rich housewives of New York is, of course, welcomed with open arms in Pakistan.
Engineering delays
09 Feb 2021

Engineering delays

There is a need to revisit the contracts for government projects.

Editorial

10 Feb 2021

Lawyers run amok

The temerity of the rampaging black coats is astounding.
10 Feb 2021

Agreement with IPPs

THE 46-odd IPPs have inched closer to signing new ‘binding’ agreements with the government.
10 Feb 2021

Test series win

A fair share of the credit for Pakistan’s victory must also go to newly appointed chief selector Mohammad Wasim.
Kashmir independence
Updated 09 Feb 2021

Kashmir independence

There is no difference between what the Constitution states and what the prime minister said.
09 Feb 2021

Militancy threat

THE ungoverned spaces of Afghanistan have long posed a threat to that country’s security as well as regional ...
09 Feb 2021

Improving water use

PAKISTAN is facing a serious threat to its food security and rural livelihoods because of escalating water ...