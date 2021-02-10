Dawn Logo

PSX records volume of one billion shares for the first time in 16 years

Dilawar HussainPublished February 10, 2021Updated February 10, 2021 07:08pm
Among the 10 volume leaders, WTL remained at the top by contributing 370 million shares. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday recorded a trading volume of one billion shares for the first time in 16 years, thanks mainly to contributions by a handful of 'penny stocks'.

The session was very concentrated in terms of the number of stocks that boosted the huge volume, with WorldCall Telecom Ltd (WTL) alone contributing 37 per cent. Another 51pc of the historic volume was driven by only three, and mostly penny, stocks, according to stock strategist Khurram Schehzad.

Among the 10 volume leaders, WTL remained at the top by contributing 370 million shares, the price of stock closing at only Rs1.68.

K-Electric Ltd (KEL), another low priced scrip at Rs4.54, was the second-highest traded stock with a volume of 107m shares.

Telecard rounded off the top three contributors. Other volume leaders were also low priced.

Meanwhile, the stock market fell for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday, with the KSE-100 index down 30.48 points to 46,644 points as the 47,000 level is showing strong resistance.

Cement sector performed against the trend where out of 19 stocks, 17 gained in the range of 2.5pc to 7.5pc.

NRL, in the refinery sector, also staged a rally in the last hour of trading. Most other sectors including banking, autos, steel, technology and pharma saw heavy profit-taking.

Exploration and production (E&P) stocks, which were showing signs of recovery due to recent record increase in international oil prices, suffered heavy battering on Wednesday.

Punjabis Chronicles
Feb 10, 2021 07:33pm
More bullish sessions ahead, no hitches, no speed breakers. The FDI very optimistic after CPEC, the Chinese investors has created a herd like huge investment pouring in from west. Good luck PSX.
Reply Recommend 0
Spiritual
Feb 10, 2021 07:57pm
@Punjabis Chronicles , Wow if you are right.
Reply Recommend 0

