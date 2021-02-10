Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 10, 2021

Multinational military drill 'to give Pakistan diplomatic push'

Anadolu AgencyPublished February 10, 2021Updated February 10, 2021 04:28pm
Naval forces from 45 countries, including US, China, Russia and Turkey are participating in Aman-2021 being hosted by Pakistan. — Anadolu Agency
Naval forces from 45 countries, including US, China, Russia and Turkey are participating in Aman-2021 being hosted by Pakistan. — Anadolu Agency

Hosted by Pakistan, a week-long multination naval exercise is set to begin in the Arabian Sea from Thursday, a move that could set the tone for its enhanced bilateral relations with many countries, experts said.

Naval forces from 45 countries, including the United States, China, Russia and Turkey are participating in Aman-2021 from February 11-16.

Russia will join the military drill with Nato members for the first time in a decade, a development considered significant. The last time Russian and Nato naval forces took part in a joint exercise was at the Bold Monarch 2011 off the coast of Spain.

Organised under the slogan, 'Together for Peace', Pakistan Navy says the exercise is aimed at “fostering international cooperation to fight piracy, terrorism, and other crimes”, which pose a threat to maritime security and stability.

“In the given circumstances, bringing together 45 countries, including rivals, is noteworthy,“ retired Lt Gen Talat Masood, an Islamabad-based security analyst, told Anadolu Agency, referring to Washington’s escalating diplomatic tensions with Moscow and Beijing.

The biannual exercise also gives Russia and Nato members an opportunity to engage militarily, he added.

“The exercise will also serve as a diplomatic push for Islamabad,” said Masood, who served in the Pakistan Army from 1951 to 1990. “Pakistan has shown that it has expanded its diplomatic clout to the point where it can bring together the countries that otherwise are hostile to each other.”

Munawar Hussain Panhwar, an assistant professor at the Quaid-i-Azam International University in Islamabad, said the rare military contact between Russia and the US is in accordance with US President Joe Biden’s policy of "engagement".

The drill, he added, would also give a push to Islamabad’s efforts to boost defence and military ties with Russia — a longtime Indian ally.

“This could allow Islamabad to further underpin defense and military ties with its traditional allies, as well as look for new regional and international partners, at least in the defense sector,” he told Anadolu Agency.

Referring to the participation of several South and East Asian nations, including Bangladesh, Masood said: "It will send a message to India that Pakistan is not an isolated country, but a willing partner with other nations."

Already frosty relations between the two nuclear neighbours have further plummeted in recent years, particularly after New Delhi’s scrapping of the semi-autonomous status of the Indian-occupied Kashmir in August 2019.

Islamabad has also accused New Delhi of supporting militants based in Afghanistan and sabotaging infrastructure projects such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Pahnwar, who teaches international relations, said the event is an opportunity for Islamabad to further consolidate its geographical importance. Pakistan is bounded by Iran, Afghanistan, China and India.

Ishtiaq Ahmad, a security analyst and vice chancellor of Sargodha University in Punjab, said that by bringing together powers with competing interests in the Indian Ocean, "Pakistan has contributed to regional peace and stability."

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Public choices
10 Feb 2021

Public choices

It is not the interest of the public but that of other stakeholders that is kept in mind while endorsing development decisions.
The price of ‘youth’
10 Feb 2021

The price of ‘youth’

What’s good for Hollywood and the rich housewives of New York is, of course, welcomed with open arms in Pakistan.
Engineering delays
09 Feb 2021

Engineering delays

There is a need to revisit the contracts for government projects.
Struggling midway
Updated 09 Feb 2021

Struggling midway

Halfway into the PTI’s term, true change is still not visible.

Editorial

10 Feb 2021

Lawyers run amok

The temerity of the rampaging black coats is astounding.
10 Feb 2021

Agreement with IPPs

THE 46-odd IPPs have inched closer to signing new ‘binding’ agreements with the government.
10 Feb 2021

Test series win

A fair share of the credit for Pakistan’s victory must also go to newly appointed chief selector Mohammad Wasim.
Kashmir independence
Updated 09 Feb 2021

Kashmir independence

There is no difference between what the Constitution states and what the prime minister said.
09 Feb 2021

Militancy threat

THE ungoverned spaces of Afghanistan have long posed a threat to that country’s security as well as regional ...
09 Feb 2021

Improving water use

PAKISTAN is facing a serious threat to its food security and rural livelihoods because of escalating water ...