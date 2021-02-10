Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 10, 2021

US closely monitoring India-China border disputes, says State Dept

ReutersPublished February 10, 2021Updated February 10, 2021 11:26am
US State Department spokesman Ned Price speaks at his first daily press briefing at the State Department in Washington, US on February 2, 2021. — Reuters
US State Department spokesman Ned Price speaks at his first daily press briefing at the State Department in Washington, US on February 2, 2021. — Reuters

The United States is closely monitoring border disputes between India and China and backs their peaceful resolution through direct dialogue, the State Department said on Tuesday, while stressing that it stands with allies and partners like India.

“We note the ongoing talks between the governments of India and China,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told a news briefing.

“We continue to support direct dialogue and a peaceful resolution of those border disputes,” he said and added: “We are concerned by Beijing’s pattern of ongoing attempts to intimidate its neighbours. As always, we’ll stand with friends, we’ll stand with partners, we’ll stand with allies.”

India and China have been locked in a military standoff over their disputed mountainous border and Indian public opinion has hardened against Beijing after soldiers were killed in a clash there.

Price spoke after a call earlier in the day between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The State Department said the call’s purpose was “to reaffirm the strength of the US-India partnership” and issues of mutual concern, including Myanmar.

Myanmar’s military overthrew the newly elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1 and detained her and other politicians from her National League for Democracy (NLD).

The two also discussed cooperation across the Indo-Pacific, the statement said, adding that they looked forward to expanded regional cooperation, including through the Quad, an informal grouping of the US, India, Japan and Australia seen as a way to push back against China’s growing assertiveness.

New US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed in a telephone call on Monday to strengthen Indo-Pacific security through the Quad.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
HKG
Feb 10, 2021 11:45am
Pakistan can take on the Quad single handedly. Iron brother will write off all loans in return.
Reply Recommend 0
Fatih khan
Feb 10, 2021 11:52am
Your allies? You use them and then throw them away.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Public choices
10 Feb 2021

Public choices

It is not the interest of the public but that of other stakeholders that is kept in mind while endorsing development decisions.
The price of ‘youth’
10 Feb 2021

The price of ‘youth’

What’s good for Hollywood and the rich housewives of New York is, of course, welcomed with open arms in Pakistan.
Engineering delays
09 Feb 2021

Engineering delays

There is a need to revisit the contracts for government projects.
Struggling midway
Updated 09 Feb 2021

Struggling midway

Halfway into the PTI’s term, true change is still not visible.

Editorial

10 Feb 2021

Lawyers run amok

The temerity of the rampaging black coats is astounding.
10 Feb 2021

Agreement with IPPs

THE 46-odd IPPs have inched closer to signing new ‘binding’ agreements with the government.
10 Feb 2021

Test series win

A fair share of the credit for Pakistan’s victory must also go to newly appointed chief selector Mohammad Wasim.
Updated 09 Feb 2021

Kashmir independence

There is no difference between what the Constitution states and what the prime minister said.
09 Feb 2021

Militancy threat

THE ungoverned spaces of Afghanistan have long posed a threat to that country’s security as well as regional ...
09 Feb 2021

Improving water use

PAKISTAN is facing a serious threat to its food security and rural livelihoods because of escalating water ...