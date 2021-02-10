Govt to convene NA, Senate sessions on opposition’s requisition

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to convene sessions of the National Assembly and Senate next week on the requisition of the opposition parties to discuss a number of issues, including price hike and controversial presidential ordinance seeking open Senate vote.

The decision was taken during a meeting between Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser here on Tuesday.

Later, the speaker also met Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to discuss the strategy for the forthcoming sessions of the two houses of parliament and the matters pertaining to legislation and other issues of national importance.

According to an official announcement by the NA Secretariat, both Speaker Qaiser and Babar Awan in their meeting agreed to convene the assembly session on the requisition of the opposition. Interestingly, the official handout stated that they also “agreed that the proceedings of the House would be conducted according to the rules of procedure and conduct of business in the National Assembly”.

The speaker said it was a joint responsibility of the government and the opposition to conduct the proceedings in a smooth manner and ensure a conducive atmosphere in the house. He said commotion in the house was neither a service to democracy nor to the people. Issues of national importance and legislation would be discussed in the forthcoming session, he added.

Decision was taken in a meeting between PM’s aide and speaker

The opposition had submitted the requisition notice carrying signatures of 92 members hours after the assembly was prorogued by Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri following a noisy sitting on Feb 4 which also saw the members scuffling with each other during an inconclusive debate on the controversial constitution amendment bill tabled by the government seeking open Senate vote and giving dual nationals the right to contest parliamentary elections in the country.

Published in Dawn, February 10th, 2021