Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 10, 2021

Govt to convene NA, Senate sessions on opposition’s requisition

Amir WasimPublished February 10, 2021Updated February 10, 2021 09:09am
The decision was taken during a meeting between Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser. — Photo courtesy NA Twitter
The decision was taken during a meeting between Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser. — Photo courtesy NA Twitter

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to convene sessions of the National Assembly and Senate next week on the requisition of the opposition parties to discuss a number of issues, including price hike and controversial presidential ordinance seeking open Senate vote.

The decision was taken during a meeting between Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser here on Tuesday.

Later, the speaker also met Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to discuss the strategy for the forthcoming sessions of the two houses of parliament and the matters pertaining to legislation and other issues of national importance.

According to an official announcement by the NA Secretariat, both Speaker Qaiser and Babar Awan in their meeting agreed to convene the assembly session on the requisition of the opposition. Interestingly, the official handout stated that they also “agreed that the proceedings of the House would be conducted according to the rules of procedure and conduct of business in the National Assembly”.

The speaker said it was a joint responsibility of the government and the opposition to conduct the proceedings in a smooth manner and ensure a conducive atmosphere in the house. He said commotion in the house was neither a service to democracy nor to the people. Issues of national importance and legislation would be discussed in the forthcoming session, he added.

Decision was taken in a meeting between PM’s aide and speaker

The opposition had submitted the requisition notice carrying signatures of 92 members hours after the assembly was prorogued by Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri following a noisy sitting on Feb 4 which also saw the members scuffling with each other during an inconclusive debate on the controversial constitution amendment bill tabled by the government seeking open Senate vote and giving dual nationals the right to contest parliamentary elections in the country.

Published in Dawn, February 10th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
peer baba khwajaji
Feb 10, 2021 09:17am
Most corrupt federal government.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Public choices
10 Feb 2021

Public choices

It is not the interest of the public but that of other stakeholders that is kept in mind while endorsing development decisions.
The price of ‘youth’
10 Feb 2021

The price of ‘youth’

What’s good for Hollywood and the rich housewives of New York is, of course, welcomed with open arms in Pakistan.
Engineering delays
09 Feb 2021

Engineering delays

There is a need to revisit the contracts for government projects.
Struggling midway
Updated 09 Feb 2021

Struggling midway

Halfway into the PTI’s term, true change is still not visible.

Editorial

10 Feb 2021

Lawyers run amok

The temerity of the rampaging black coats is astounding.
10 Feb 2021

Agreement with IPPs

THE 46-odd IPPs have inched closer to signing new ‘binding’ agreements with the government.
10 Feb 2021

Test series win

A fair share of the credit for Pakistan’s victory must also go to newly appointed chief selector Mohammad Wasim.
Updated 09 Feb 2021

Kashmir independence

There is no difference between what the Constitution states and what the prime minister said.
09 Feb 2021

Militancy threat

THE ungoverned spaces of Afghanistan have long posed a threat to that country’s security as well as regional ...
09 Feb 2021

Improving water use

PAKISTAN is facing a serious threat to its food security and rural livelihoods because of escalating water ...