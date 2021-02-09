PDM's power show in Hyderabad underway with PPP at the helm

Leaders of the 10-party opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), have arrived on stage in Hyderabad for its power show against the government.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was seated alongside JUI-F Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and other opposition leaders. A massive crowd has gathered at the venue to hear the leaders speak, many waving PPP party flags.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, who has delivered fierce speeches against the government at previous PDM public meetings, is not attending this gathering as she is with her daughter who recently underwent a surgery after suffering head injuries in a road accident. PML-N Vice President and PDM secretary general Shahid Khaqan Abbasi attended the public meeting and addressed the crowd.

Speaking at the public meeting, Abbasi lambasted the incumbent government for rising commodity prices and unemployment.

"Today, there is only one solution to these problems and PDM has set out with that message," he said, adding that though the parties in the alliance had different ideologies, they had united on one platform "not for power or any interest, but that the country should be run according to the Constitution".

He said the prices of wheat and sugar had risen and the electricity per unit price rose from Rs13 to Rs25 "because the elections were stolen in 2018".

"The 11 parties in front of you gained 70 per cent of the votes in the last elections despite fraud," he told the crowd. "All they say is that the country should be run according to the Consitution."

Abbasi said attempts were being made to usurp the rights of provinces, adding that the PDM will not let this happen. "This war will be fought by PDM for the people of Pakistan. I want to promise you that we will not let anyone take away the rights of the people of Sindh granted under the 18th Amendment," he added.

The PML-N leader accused the government of having "crippled" the parliament, where he said lawmakers were unable to talk about people's issues such as inflation.

Addressing the rally earlier, Jamiat Ulema-i-Pakistan (JUP) leader Owais Noorani responded to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar's statement that politicians should not drag the army into politics.

"You say don’t drag army into politics, no one dragged you into politics. Please say, who dragged [the country's first military dictator] Ayub Khan into politics?" Noorani said.

"They say don’t drag us into politics, then who was distributing the Rs1,000 notes [at Faizabad sit-in]?"

Noorani asked the army "to write it down that you will go back to your barracks".

While addressing the rally, National Party president Dr Abdul Malik Baloch said the way the parliament and the Constitution were currently being treated should be ended.

"Today, islands of Balochistan and Sindh are being occupied by the Centre. Under what law? They belong to Sindh and Balochistan," he said, adding that "they" had looted Balochistan's resources.

"Fifty per cent of the Saindak [copper-cum-gold project] is Chinese, 48pc federal government and only 2pc of Baloch people. Balochistan will get nothing from the drama in the name of Gwadar port."

He said all the parties gathered on the PDM's platform had only one slogan: "All of Pakistan's institutions will have to function according to Pakistan's Constitution. If they don't accept the Constitution, we won't either."

Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai said the answer to Pakistan's prosperity lied in accepting "the right of the provinces' people on their resources".

"ISPR says we will not take part in politics, we welcome it," Achakzai said. "I say Maulana [Fazl] and [Bilawal] should go and meet with ISPR people and [if] they take oath that they will not interfere in politics, PDM will be disintegrated."

More to follow.