Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 09, 2021

KP law minister Sultan Khan resigns over appearance in leaked 'horse-trading' video

Dawn.comPublished February 9, 2021Updated February 9, 2021 08:43pm
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Sultan Khan tendered his resignation from the provincial cabinet on Tuesday, minutes after the chief minister tweeted that he had asked him to do so over his "alleged appearance in a video" leaked on social media. — Photo courtesy: PTI Facebook page
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Sultan Khan tendered his resignation from the provincial cabinet on Tuesday, minutes after the chief minister tweeted that he had asked him to do so over his "alleged appearance in a video" leaked on social media. — Photo courtesy: PTI Facebook page

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Law Minister Sultan Khan tendered his resignation from the provincial cabinet on Tuesday, minutes after the chief minister tweeted that he had asked him to do so over his "alleged appearance in a video" leaked on social media.

The video showed some parliamentarians sitting before and counting stacks of cash reportedly ahead of the Senate elections in 2018.

In his resignation letter, shared by KP CM Mehmood Khan on Twitter, Sultan said he felt “it was his moral duty and obligation to withdraw from the cabinet and offer my resignation”.

He also expressed the hope that “justice will be done” and that he would be able to clear his name.

"We will, as per vision of PM, uphold highest standards of accountability & transparency in this province," the chief minister earlier wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in a press conference referred to the same video to stress the need for reforms in the Senate election process.

Asad Umar and Shibli Faraz address a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV
Asad Umar and Shibli Faraz address a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV

"The video is from 2018 before the Senate elections. Some MPAs from KP are taking money to sell their vote. This is not recent news. We have been hearing for the last 20-30 years that Senate elections are sold, consciences are sold but it is heart-rending for any person who has a conscience [to see this]."

Some time later, Prime Minister Imran Khan also tweeted about the contents of the video, saying "We are determined to stop this cycle of corruption & money laundering that is debilitating the nation."

Elaborating on the reasoning behind the government's steps to end the system of selling and buying votes, including a presidential reference, a constitutional amendment bill, and an ordinance, Umar said:

"It is necessary for people sitting in parliament to have respect in society and that people believe [the parliamentarians] have the right to do legislation. Some people from there also form part of the cabinet and take big decisions for the people."

He pointed out that parties in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had also given statements regarding what happens in Senate elections. He said that keeping in mind the "bakra mandi of MPAs and MNAs", opposition parties (PPP and PML-N) had "decided in the Charter of Democracy that Senate elections would be transparent and the system of vote selling and buying would be ended".

The signatures of former prime ministers Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif were on that charter, he added.

Umar said other leaders from the opposition such as PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal had previously said that the next Senate elections would be transparent. "PDM had a huge grievance and it was repeated again and again.

"However, when the time came for implementation, and to change their stance into reality, the opposition started claiming it was a big plot," he said.

"Unfortunately in our country, and we have seen this in other countries as well, that crime, politics and democracy become interlinked."

The planning minister added that when people 'bought their way into the Senate', they also needed to earn that money back. For such people who were part of the assemblies from 2018 to 2023, Umar said, and had "no shame in selling their consciences", it was a good opportunity since they had to vote in two Senate elections.

'Rates being set'

Umar claimed that "rates are also being set for this election", saying that the government's constitutional amendment bill only sought to ensure that the number of Senators from each party was equal to their numbers in the assemblies.

"The association with black money, the use of money to get elected and then to use that influence to make more money, [this constitutional amendment is] an effective weapon against that," he said, adding that "if this is a game, then the government has many weapons."

Responding to criticism from the opposition that the government did not have the numbers to get the bill passed, he reminded them of what had happened during voting for the Financial Action Task Force-related legislation last year when the opposition "could not fill their members".

After the Senate elections in 2018, the PTI had "expelled 20 MPAs without thinking whether their government would remain after this or not" on allegations of selling their votes, Umar said.

"PTI has come to power with the mandate that we will conduct fair elections using whatever Constitutional power we have. That is why we took the bill to the National Assembly and you saw what happened," he said, alleging that protests against it were because "the earnings of politicians sitting in the assemblies is about to be stopped if Senate elections are held transparently.

"The rates of crores of rupees that are being set and people are drooling at earning after selling their conscience. [This is] why are they protesting."

Talking about the filing of a presidential reference to seek the Supreme Court's opinion on open ballot in Senate elections, Umar said the time for the polls was nearing and the SC had not yet given a decision, which is why the government decided to issue an ordinance but the top court would have the final say.

"Interpreting the Constitution is the Supreme Court's domain. Whatever decision they take will be final [...] and acceptable to us."

Responding to a question, Umar said that MPAs and MNAs were "free to cast their votes for whoever they wanted", adding that the Constitution did not stop them from doing so.

"But if there is a basis for casting the vote [against your own party] that is unethical, we are talking about ending that."

When asked why the government had not tabled the bill sooner, Umar said the PTI had been in talks with PML-N as far back as 2014 but the incumbent government at the time had shelved the agreement on electoral reforms.

"When we sat with them in December [2020], we told them, 'let's talk about what is needed' but they said give us an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) otherwise we will not discuss this."

The ordinance could "not be rejected by the opposition's statements, he said, adding that the government had 120 days to get it passed through the parliament.

SC opinion

Talking about the filing of a presidential reference to seek the Supreme Court's opinion on open ballot in the Senate elections, Umar said the time for the polls was closing in and the SC had not yet reached a decision, which is why the government had decided to issue an ordinance but the top court would have the final say.

"Interpreting the Constitution is the Supreme Court's domain. Whatever decision they take will be final [...] and acceptable to us."

Responding to a question, Umar said that MPAs and MNAs were "free to cast their votes for whoever they wanted", adding that the Constitution did not stop them from doing so.

"But if there is a basis for casting the vote [against your own party] that is unethical, we are talking about ending that."

When asked why the government had not tabled the bill sooner, Umar said the PTI had been in talks with PML-N as far back as 2014 but the incumbent government at the time had shelved the agreement on electoral reforms.

"When we sat with them in December [2020], we told them, 'let's talk about what is needed' but they said give us an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) otherwise we will not discuss this."

The ordinance could "not be rejected by the opposition's statements, he said, adding that the government had 120 days to get it passed through the parliament.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (16)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
NACParis
Feb 09, 2021 07:02pm
It is a known fact that in Pakistan, people fight an election to mint money and not to serve the nation. PTI should ban for life all their members involved in the scandal and expose them in the media so that voters do not elect them.
Reply Recommend 0
Indigo
Feb 09, 2021 07:12pm
Thank you PTI and Imran Khan for exposing these crooks. You have won our hearts
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Feb 09, 2021 07:20pm
When has politics not been about making tons of money.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 09, 2021 07:27pm
Exquisite work, PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Hussain
Feb 09, 2021 07:39pm
How is this not the only talking point in the country and why are these people not in jail already? What a flop
Reply Recommend 0
NoVoice
Feb 09, 2021 07:44pm
In last senate chairman election, when Pti did massive horse trading, then it was ok? Now feeling under pressure and the moral lectures start. Hypocrites
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Feb 09, 2021 07:51pm
Biggest Bukra Mandi comprised the PTI acquired "Electable bakras".
Reply Recommend 0
NK
Feb 09, 2021 08:06pm
The dark side and the bad game of politics that prevails all over the world
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Feb 09, 2021 08:06pm
Minister Umar is saying from his experience.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Feb 09, 2021 08:07pm
Still Bilawal opposes an Open Vote, makes one wonder, Why.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Feb 09, 2021 08:08pm
Minus Imran Khan PTI is no different from anyother political party. Imran Khan is an exception, who is a honest man with integrity.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Feb 09, 2021 08:09pm
It is questionable who is buying the senators for who? Is it not PTI that was in danger of losing the vote of no confidence without this extremely shameless horse trading?
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 09, 2021 08:44pm
@NoVoice, 'In last senate chairman election, when Pti did massive horse trading, then it was ok? Now feeling under pressure and the moral lectures start. Hypocrites' PTI was only one that did not do horse trading and infact kicked out 20 of its members who were doing it quietly. Be happy, Pakistan has a clean PM.
Reply Recommend 0
M Naqvi
Feb 09, 2021 08:54pm
So why do we elect these. corrupt people.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Feb 09, 2021 08:57pm
PTI has so manyBukras already,least interested in public welfare works but money (Every thing skyrocketing).??
Reply Recommend 0
Asif A Shah
Feb 09, 2021 09:01pm
Before appointing Sultan Khan as a Law Minister, KP Chief Minister should have vetted him thoroughly. It seems that KP Chief Minister Mr. Mehmood Khan has done his job poorly as well.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Struggling midway
Updated 09 Feb 2021

Struggling midway

Halfway into the PTI’s term, true change is still not visible.
The size of the fight
09 Feb 2021

The size of the fight

What allows a politician to tower over others and attract voters across districts and provinces?
Talking heads
Updated 08 Feb 2021

Talking heads

This depiction felt immensely friendly and accessible.

Editorial

Updated 09 Feb 2021

Kashmir independence

There is no difference between what the Constitution states and what the prime minister said.
09 Feb 2021

Militancy threat

THE ungoverned spaces of Afghanistan have long posed a threat to that country’s security as well as regional ...
09 Feb 2021

Improving water use

PAKISTAN is facing a serious threat to its food security and rural livelihoods because of escalating water ...
Updated 08 Feb 2021

Course correction

Biden can definitely call out Israel for its atrocious behaviour towards the Palestinians, especially under Netanyahu’s rule.
08 Feb 2021

Petroleum levy

WHEN in opposition, Prime Minister Imran Khan would often censure the government for burdening fuel consumers with...
08 Feb 2021

Bonded labour

LAST week, Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah called attention to the evil of debt bondage in brick...