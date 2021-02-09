Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 09, 2021

Head coach Misbah aims high after South Africa sweep

AFPPublished February 9, 2021Updated February 9, 2021 04:27pm
Head coach cum chief selector Misbahul Haq gestures during a news conference.—M.Arif/White Star/File
Head coach cum chief selector Misbahul Haq gestures during a news conference.—M.Arif/White Star/File

Head coach Misbahul Haq has his eye on a top-three world ranking for the national side in all formats of the game following their first Test series win over South Africa since 2003.

Pakistan earned a hard-fought 95-run victory in the second Test in Rawalpindi on Monday to claim the two-match series 2-0.

Misbah — whose position as head coach was in danger after a 2-0 defeat in the preceding series in New Zealand — said his team were now heading in the right direction.

“The ultimate goal is to be number one in Tests and top three in other formats,” Misbah told reporters on a video call Tuesday.

“We have been telling the players about this target all through.”

It was under Misbah's captaincy in 2016 that Pakistan were ranked the number one Test team for the only time. They topped the Twenty20 rankings in 2018, a year after his retirement.

Misbah also praised all-format captain Babar Azam, now regarded as one of the world's best batsmen.

“We are heading in the right direction and this win over South Africa has boosted the team's confidence under a new skipper who is developing with every game,” said Misbah.

Pakistan next play three Twenty20 internationals against South Africa in Lahore on February 11, 13 and 14.

After that they will tour South Africa for a limited-overs series in April, followed by a short Test and Twenty20 series in Zimbabwe.

They are also scheduled to play the West Indies in an away series and host Australia, England and New Zealand in the next two years.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Struggling midway
Updated 09 Feb 2021

Struggling midway

Halfway into the PTI’s term, true change is still not visible.
The size of the fight
09 Feb 2021

The size of the fight

What allows a politician to tower over others and attract voters across districts and provinces?
Talking heads
Updated 08 Feb 2021

Talking heads

This depiction felt immensely friendly and accessible.

Editorial

Updated 09 Feb 2021

Kashmir independence

There is no difference between what the Constitution states and what the prime minister said.
09 Feb 2021

Militancy threat

THE ungoverned spaces of Afghanistan have long posed a threat to that country’s security as well as regional ...
09 Feb 2021

Improving water use

PAKISTAN is facing a serious threat to its food security and rural livelihoods because of escalating water ...
Updated 08 Feb 2021

Course correction

Biden can definitely call out Israel for its atrocious behaviour towards the Palestinians, especially under Netanyahu’s rule.
08 Feb 2021

Petroleum levy

WHEN in opposition, Prime Minister Imran Khan would often censure the government for burdening fuel consumers with...
08 Feb 2021

Bonded labour

LAST week, Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah called attention to the evil of debt bondage in brick...