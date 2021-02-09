Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 09, 2021

India stare at defeat as England's Anderson strikes in first Test

AFPPublished February 9, 2021Updated February 9, 2021 12:53pm
Indian skipper plays on day 5 of the India's first Test against England in Chennai. — Photo courtesy: BCCI via ESPN Cricinfo
Indian skipper plays on day 5 of the India's first Test against England in Chennai. — Photo courtesy: BCCI via ESPN Cricinfo

India were staring at defeat against England on Tuesday after paceman James Anderson claimed three wickets to leave the hosts struggling at 144 for six at lunch in the opening Test in Chennai.

Chasing a daunting 420, skipper Virat Kohli, on 45, and Ravichandran Ashwin, on two, were batting as the clash neared its climax on the final day.

India resumed on 39-1 but lost their top runmakers after overnight batsman Cheteshwar Pujara fell for 15 off left-arm spinner Jack Leach.

Up and coming Shubman Gill completed his third Test fifty in just his fourth game before Anderson turned on the heat with his reverse swing on a wearing pitch.

Skipper Joe Root gave Anderson the ball in the 14th over and he bowled Gill with an in-coming delivery to send the off stump flying. Three balls later he cleaned up Ajinkya Rahane for nought.

Anderson got India's first innings hero Rishabh Pant for 11 and spinner Dom Bess chipped in with the wicket of Washington Sundar for nought as India slipped to 117-6.

Kohli hit three successive boundaries off Bess and along with Ashwin, who took a nasty hit on his right wrist off a rising Jofra Archer delivery, carried the team to the break without further damage.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Struggling midway
Updated 09 Feb 2021

Struggling midway

Halfway into the PTI’s term, true change is still not visible.
The size of the fight
09 Feb 2021

The size of the fight

What allows a politician to tower over others and attract voters across districts and provinces?
Talking heads
Updated 08 Feb 2021

Talking heads

This depiction felt immensely friendly and accessible.

Editorial

Updated 09 Feb 2021

Kashmir independence

There is no difference between what the Constitution states and what the prime minister said.
09 Feb 2021

Militancy threat

THE ungoverned spaces of Afghanistan have long posed a threat to that country’s security as well as regional ...
09 Feb 2021

Improving water use

PAKISTAN is facing a serious threat to its food security and rural livelihoods because of escalating water ...
Updated 08 Feb 2021

Course correction

Biden can definitely call out Israel for its atrocious behaviour towards the Palestinians, especially under Netanyahu’s rule.
08 Feb 2021

Petroleum levy

WHEN in opposition, Prime Minister Imran Khan would often censure the government for burdening fuel consumers with...
08 Feb 2021

Bonded labour

LAST week, Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah called attention to the evil of debt bondage in brick...