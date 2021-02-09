Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 09, 2021

Biden calls India's Modi, seeks to strengthen regional security through 'Quad' grouping

ReutersPublished February 9, 2021Updated February 9, 2021 12:22pm
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) and US President Joe Biden. — Photos AP/File
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) and US President Joe Biden. — Photos AP/File

US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed in a telephone call to strengthen Indo-Pacific security through the Quad grouping of countries that is seen as a way to push back against China’s growing assertiveness in the region.

India, United States, Japan and Australia are members of the Quad, an informal group that Washington has been promoting to work as a potential bulwark against China’s increasing political, commercial and military activity in the Indo-Pacific, diplomats say.

Biden spoke to Modi on Monday night in his first call since taking office last month and noted that India-US ties were held together by a shared commitment to democratic values.

“The leaders agreed to continuing close cooperation to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific, including support for freedom of navigation, territorial integrity, and a stronger regional architecture through the Quad,” the White House said in a statement.

China has denounced the Quad as an attempt to contain its development and urged the United States to drop its “Cold War mentality”.

Last year, the four countries held joint naval exercises in the Bay of Bengal after New Delhi dropped its hesitation for fear of antagonising Beijing.

Modi told Biden he would work to elevate the strategic partnership between the two countries, the Indian foreign ministry said in its readout of the call.

India is locked in a military standoff with China over their disputed mountainous border since April and public opinion has hardened against Beijing after soldiers were killed in a clash there.

Japan’s Sankei newspaper reported over the weekend that the leaders of the United States, Japan, India, and Australia plan to hold a summit, in a further tightening of ties between the four powerful democracies.

Biden and Modi also agreed to work closely to fight Covid-19, renew their partnership on climate change and defend democratic institution and norms around the world, including in Myanmar, where the military seized power last week.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fact checker
Feb 09, 2021 12:23pm
Key : Biden calls modi
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Feb 09, 2021 12:24pm
India likes to be "used" by powers.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Feb 09, 2021 12:28pm
Its the other way around where Modi phone Biden and normal hello hi etc
Reply Recommend 0
Leg before vibration
Feb 09, 2021 12:31pm
Finally Joe Biden join Modi bhakt list.
Reply Recommend 0
Venus
Feb 09, 2021 12:31pm
India is the counter balance to china
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Feb 09, 2021 12:31pm
Biden should have phoned Prime Minister Khan and not Modi.
Reply Recommend 0
Farji dr. Salaria
Feb 09, 2021 12:34pm
When will Mr. Biden will call Imran Khan ???? The super power pakistan!!!
Reply Recommend 0
sultan alam
Feb 09, 2021 12:34pm
mr. bedin here is baking up the wrong tree
Reply Recommend 0
JOY
Feb 09, 2021 12:37pm
IK is still waiting for a call from WH. Biden knows his priorities.
Reply Recommend 0
Tichya Aaichi
Feb 09, 2021 12:45pm
Long live India-US partnership !
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Struggling midway
Updated 09 Feb 2021

Struggling midway

Halfway into the PTI’s term, true change is still not visible.
The size of the fight
09 Feb 2021

The size of the fight

What allows a politician to tower over others and attract voters across districts and provinces?
Talking heads
Updated 08 Feb 2021

Talking heads

This depiction felt immensely friendly and accessible.

Editorial

Updated 09 Feb 2021

Kashmir independence

There is no difference between what the Constitution states and what the prime minister said.
09 Feb 2021

Militancy threat

THE ungoverned spaces of Afghanistan have long posed a threat to that country’s security as well as regional ...
09 Feb 2021

Improving water use

PAKISTAN is facing a serious threat to its food security and rural livelihoods because of escalating water ...
Updated 08 Feb 2021

Course correction

Biden can definitely call out Israel for its atrocious behaviour towards the Palestinians, especially under Netanyahu’s rule.
08 Feb 2021

Petroleum levy

WHEN in opposition, Prime Minister Imran Khan would often censure the government for burdening fuel consumers with...
08 Feb 2021

Bonded labour

LAST week, Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah called attention to the evil of debt bondage in brick...