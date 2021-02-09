Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 09, 2021

System in place to monitor possible adverse effects of vaccine: ministry

Ikram JunaidiPublished February 9, 2021Updated February 9, 2021 09:20am
A comprehensive system has been put in place for monitoring post-immunisation events, said the Ministry of National Health Services. — Reuters/File
A comprehensive system has been put in place for monitoring post-immunisation events, said the Ministry of National Health Services. — Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: While Covid-19 vaccines are new and there are chances of adverse effects after vaccination, a comprehensive system has been put in place for monitoring post-immunisation events, said the Ministry of National Health Services.

Moreover, World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) on Monday held a training session on monitoring of possible adverse events following immunisation.

It may be noted that 500,000 Covid-19 vaccines of Sinopharm company donated by the Chinese government arrived in Pakistan after which the vaccination drive was launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Feb 2.

In the initial phase, frontline workers and primary healthcare professionals are being vaccinated after which elderly people would be covered.

WHO, Drap arrange training session on post-immunisation monitoring

The training session, ‘Monitoring of adverse events following immunisation (AEFIs) of Covid-19 vaccines’ was attended by representatives from Pakistan National Pharmacovigilance Centre, (PNPC), Drap, federal Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI, provincial EPIs and focal persons of pharmacovigilance from provinces.

The participants were informed that Covid-19 vaccination will be carried out through adult vaccination counters (AVCs) established at 582 health facilities across the country.

All AVCs will have focal persons who will share data on AEFI reporting forms with the offices of the district health officers (DHO) on a daily basis where these will be compiled weekly.

The weekly reports will be entered into the EPI Management Information System (EPI-MIS). Sindh and Punjab will share their data in hard format/excel sheets because the EPI-MIS is not yet rolled out there.

The committee at the national level will supervise the activities related to AEFI.

PNPC Assistant Director Aqsa Hashmi briefed the participants about filing reports that included e-reporting system and MedSafety mobile application. The MedSafety App was installed on mobile phones of the participants and a hands-on training was also provided.

It was acknowledged that there is a need to strengthen the coordination mechanism among stakeholders.

It was decided that PNPC will provide necessary logins of database to the federal EPI for entry and sharing with Drap.

WHO representative Macheal Ukiwa told the participants that the vaccines were new and there were chances of rumours among the public and fake news about safety of the vaccines.

“It is in the responsibility of WHO to minimise the risk associated with treatment options. This training session is for the purpose of ensuring safety of Covid-19 vaccines in Pakistan. Furthermore, it is also an international requirement that necessary refresher training may be provided to stakeholders involved in AEFI monitoring,” he said.

Drap Chief Executive Officer Dr Asim Rauf said the registration board of the authority had granted emergency authorisation to three Covid-19 vaccines. However, the safety of these vaccines could never be comprised that is why the training session has been arranged in order to strengthen the procedure and tools for collection of AEFI and enhance coordination among stakeholders.

“It is time that we must give due consideration to safety monitoring of these vaccines. It would not only monitor the harms of Covid-19 vaccine but will also build public trust in these vaccines that will help smooth vaccination,” he said.

He appreciated the Division of Pharmacy Services for its efforts in approval of the clinical trials and registration of Covid-19 vaccines.

Dr Abdur Rashid, director Division of Pharmacy and head of PNPC, explained the role of Drap in general and the Division of Pharmacy Services in particular in the process of approval of clinical trials of the vaccines.

Published in Dawn, February 9th, 2021

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Hwh
Feb 09, 2021 09:29am
Everything is in place except money.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Struggling midway
Updated 09 Feb 2021

Struggling midway

Halfway into the PTI’s term, true change is still not visible.
The size of the fight
09 Feb 2021

The size of the fight

What allows a politician to tower over others and attract voters across districts and provinces?
Talking heads
Updated 08 Feb 2021

Talking heads

This depiction felt immensely friendly and accessible.

Editorial

Updated 09 Feb 2021

Kashmir independence

There is no difference between what the Constitution states and what the prime minister said.
09 Feb 2021

Militancy threat

THE ungoverned spaces of Afghanistan have long posed a threat to that country’s security as well as regional ...
09 Feb 2021

Improving water use

PAKISTAN is facing a serious threat to its food security and rural livelihoods because of escalating water ...
Updated 08 Feb 2021

Course correction

Biden can definitely call out Israel for its atrocious behaviour towards the Palestinians, especially under Netanyahu’s rule.
08 Feb 2021

Petroleum levy

WHEN in opposition, Prime Minister Imran Khan would often censure the government for burdening fuel consumers with...
08 Feb 2021

Bonded labour

LAST week, Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah called attention to the evil of debt bondage in brick...