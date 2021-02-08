Bilawal demands 'establishment stay away from Senate elections, politics'

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday demanded that the "establishment stay away" from Senate polls and politics, warning that if the Senate elections were "made controversial", it would affect the entire country.

Responding to a question during his press conference in Karachi, he said the PPP wanted that "not only should [the establishment] not take part in Senate elections but it should have no political role", adding that "if they have a political office, it should be closed."

Bilawal said he believed that the ruling PTI was still able to function "only because it has the establishment's support".

"It does not have an organic majority in the National Assembly. Not only [the PTI's] allies but its aggrieved members of the provincial and national assemblies are undermined to [install] this puppet government on us.

"The establishment's role in politics is a part of our history and our reality and we have to continue fighting against it until we succeed," he said.

However, the PPP chairman expressed the hope that the Senate elections could be held in a transparent manner, saying that if such a thing were to happen, it would be welcomed by the opposition.

"If Senate elections happen and [we see] that the PTI contested elections on its own and did not get help, I believe it will be a win for democracy, for the whole system. I will not only welcome it, [but] it is also necessary. But if the institutions [become] controversial in this election, it will become a controversial matter for the entire country."

Ordinance on Senate polls

The PPP chairperson started his press conference with heavy criticism of the government's promulgation of a presidential ordinance to make amendments to the Elections Act, 2017, for holding the Senate polls through open ballot.

The ordinance came into effect immediately, according to a clause in it, and extended to the whole of Pakistan. It said that with the Senate and National Assembly not in session, the president was satisfied that "circumstances exist" which rendered the ordinance necessary to take immediate action.

Terming it an attack on citizens' right to vote through secret ballot, Bilawal claimed that the government wanted to make the upper house of parliament "controversial in the same way that it made elections for the National Assembly controversial".

He said that the government's efforts — at times through presidential reference, at times through ordinance and other times through its constitutional amendment bill — was making "not only our parliament controversial but it can also make our Supreme Court controversial and will make Senate elections controversial".

He stressed that every citizen had the right to vote through secret ballot so they can be assured that they can cast their vote in privacy and nobody could force them or take revenge against them for their vote, adding that the right extended to all elections whether for local bodies, provincial assemblies, NA or the Senate.

Bilawal alleged that opposition parties were supportive of "comprehensive electoral reforms" for Senate polls but the government was not interested in it.

"They do not want transparent, uncontroversial elections. If they really wanted it, there was a lot of time. They have been in power for three years. There was a lot of time for comprehensive electoral reforms." Work could have been done on the legislation and constitutional amendments needed for that, he added.

"But this government wants that it be given a free hand in the Senate and it is not opposed."

The government's move showed its lack of confidence in its own members of parliament, Bilawal said, criticising the ruling PTI both for its presidential reference and attempt to "force a constitutional amendment bill through [parliament] without the opposition's input and any talks".

He said there was a contradiction in the government's stance because, on the one hand, its minister said in parliament that reforms in the Senate's election process were a "constitutional issue and you will need a constitutional amendment" whereas, on the other hand, it promulgated an ordinance.

"When you bring out an ordinance — you cannot change the Constitution through an ordinance — [and still] say that legislative process is needed, then this is a clear contradiction [and] confusion."

He also expressed the hope that the Supreme Court would not allow the ordinance to stand.

'Might as well lock assemblies'

Bilawal said the PPP would challenge the ordinance and elections would be held according to the law and the Constitution. "If God forbid, this plot succeeds, I believe it will be a huge attack on Pakistan's parliament, democracy, and elections.

"If this succeeds, you might as well lock the provincial and national assemblies of Pakistan. What will be their use? What will be the use of members' votes? We have the right to do our work. If legislation has to be done through the president's office or courts, then you should shut down provincial and national assemblies. They have no role in the democracy, and in the running of this state."

The PPP chairman said that such a move would also set a "dangerous precedent", adding that in the future, the president could issue an ordinance before every election on the basis that the National Assembly had been dissolved.

"The president will bring out an ordinance that [elections will be held through] open polling and you can [cast vote] through Facebook polls and we will see helplessly because we won't be able to do legislation."

He also termed it an "irresponsible move", urging the government to "see the direction we are going in" and the message it would send to people inside and outside the country.

"We have a lot of hope associated with the Supreme Court that it will give a decision according to the law and the Constitution in a non-political, objective manner."

Bilawal also told PTI members of the provincial assemblies (MPAs) and members of the National Assembly (MNAs) that "casting votes according to your conscience is easier".

He said the purpose of the ordinance was so the PTI could "choose its own members" since it did not have confidence in the party's parliamentarians.

"I want to tell you that your members are ready to give open vote against you. We are ready to contest against you through open vote as well, and God willing PDM will give you a tough time even in open vote."

However, if any "exception was made for one party and to satisfy the ego and arrogance of one man [and] the Constitution is dishonoured", Bilawal said, it would weaken the message that had been given to institutions in the past to fight to improve the system from within.

"[This] will take away our right to speak in the assembly, you will not allow us to debate on important issues. If you steal our right to vote in this way, then I assure you that you will see a serious reaction from all parties," he warned.

The PPP chairperson expressed confidence that the people of Sindh would also show their opinion during the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) rally in Hyderabad tomorrow.

"I believe that [the government] themselves cannot understand the consequences of these tactics before elections. You will all see this will be a very big blunder," he added.