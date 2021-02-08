Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 08, 2021

China donates Covid-19 vaccine for Pakistan's armed forces

Naveed SiddiquiPublished February 8, 2021Updated February 8, 2021 02:14pm
China has donated Covid-19 vaccines for Pakistan's armed forces, a statement by the military's media affairs wing said on Monday.— APP
China has donated Covid-19 vaccines for Pakistan's armed forces, a statement by the military's media affairs wing said on Monday.— APP
China has donated Covid-19 vaccines for Pakistan's armed forces, a statement by the military's media affairs wing said on Monday. — APP
China has donated Covid-19 vaccines for Pakistan's armed forces, a statement by the military's media affairs wing said on Monday. — APP

China has donated Covid-19 vaccines for Pakistan's armed forces, a statement by the military's media affairs wing said on Monday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) had donated vaccines, making Pakistan's military the first foreign military to receive vaccine assistance from Beijing.

"However, keeping with the Pakistan armed forces’ traditional spirit of 'nation comes first, always and every time’ it has been decided to contribute the complete donation to the national vaccination drive [for] frontline healthcare workers across Pakistan who are the real heroes fighting against the pandemic and saving precious lives," the statement said.

"Pakistan’s armed forces extend their deepest gratitude to PLA and the People’s Republic of China for this magnanimous donation during testing times," the statement said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar lauded the military leadership's decision to donate the vaccines, adding that it was consistent with the government's decision of giving first priority to healthcare workers.

Last week, vaccination drives against the novel coronavirus started simultaneously in all federating units of the country, days after 500,000 doses of the vaccine arrived in Islamabad as a gift from China.

Pak China Ties, Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
SATT
Feb 08, 2021 02:05pm
Good luck with Chinese chemicals.
Reply Recommend 0
True Indian
Feb 08, 2021 02:08pm
Not for common man ???? This needs to be condemned.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Domestic exploitation
08 Feb 2021

Domestic exploitation

Ideologically, various tiers of the Pakistani state apparatus are not committed to the eradication of exploitative work.
Why a national image matters
Updated 08 Feb 2021

Why a national image matters

Soft power efforts are imperative for Pakistan to correct misperceptions and project its many positive attributes.

Editorial

Updated 08 Feb 2021

Course correction

Biden can definitely call out Israel for its atrocious behaviour towards the Palestinians, especially under Netanyahu’s rule.
08 Feb 2021

Petroleum levy

WHEN in opposition, Prime Minister Imran Khan would often censure the government for burdening fuel consumers with...
08 Feb 2021

Bonded labour

LAST week, Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah called attention to the evil of debt bondage in brick...
Updated 07 Feb 2021

Senate poll ordinance

PRESIDENT Arif Alvi has issued an ordinance for holding the upcoming Senate elections through an open vote by...
07 Feb 2021

Vaccine awareness

WITH Pakistan having begun its first stage of Covid-19 vaccinations, a mass awareness programme about the need,...
07 Feb 2021

Cotton crisis

QUIETLY and under the radar of the government, a crisis in the cotton sector is brewing that increasingly calls for...