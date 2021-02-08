1 killed, 5 arrested in CTD operation against suspected militants in Karachi

Officials of the Counter-Terrorism Department of the Sindh Police on Monday killed one and arrested five suspected militants in an intelligence-based operation in Karachi and foiled a potential terror plot, according to officials.

A shootout took place between the suspects and law enforcement agencies at Shah Latif Town, said CTD Deputy Inspector General Omar Shahid Hamid, adding that a stun grenade was used in the operation as well.

The National Counter Terrorism Authority had previously issued an alert expressing fears of a major terrorist attack in the city, Hamid said.

DIG Hamid said foreigners were present among the arrested suspects and a rickshaw fitted with explosives — for purported use in a suicide attack — was found at their hideout which was defused by members of the bomb disposal squad.

Weapons, explosives and suicide jackets were recovered in the operation as well, he said.

A press conference on the events will be held at 3pm today at the CTD DIG office, police said. Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Sindh Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Mahar will also attend the press talk.

Last month, the CTD had arrested a student of Karachi's NED University of Engineering and Technology over charges of "international terror financing".

“He was involved in sending money to families of militants linked with the global [militant] Islamic State group in Syria,” said DIG Hamid. According to the CTD, Khalid used to provide cash to an associate, named Zia, in Hyderabad, who converted it into dollars before sending it to Syria.

Speaking about the investigation, Hamid had said the CTD had received information that some people collected funds from Pakistan, which were sent to IS militants in Syria through various means. Acting on a tip-off, police detained the said suspect and seized two mobile phones from his possession on December 17, 2020.