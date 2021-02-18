Dawn Logo

Email

Muhammad Ali Sadpara is the only Pakistani to have climbed eight of the 14 8,000 metre peaks. — Photo: Elia Saikaly

Muhammad Ali Sadpara: Porter, family man and tough as nails mountaineer

Muhammad Ali Sadpara is the only Pakistani to have climbed eight of the 14 8,000 metre peaks.
Sumaira JajjaPublished 18 Feb, 2021 05:51pm

This article was originally published on February 8.

“Mountains demand passion. Aap ki dillagi hone chahiyee paharoon kay saath [your heart needs to be in love with the mountains],” a beaming Muhammad Ali Sadpara had said in 2016 when I asked what it takes to become a mountaineer.

A “jolly, good fellow”, Sadpara is often described by his peers as a tough as nails climber with a good-humoured nature. The only Pakistani to have climbed eight of the 14 8,000 metre peaks, Sadpara came to prominence in local media when he, along with Spain’s Alex Txikon and Italy’s Simone Moro, made a world record with the first winter summit of Nanga Parbat in 2016. The Spaniard and the Italian said their summit would not have been possible without Sadpara, a rousing endorsement for a man largely hidden from the public eye in Pakistan.

Pakistan is home to five 8,000m peaks including K2, Nanga Parbat, Broad Peak, Gasherbrum I and II. The remaining are in Nepal and China.

Born on February 2, 1976, the naturally talented and humble climber hails from a village called Sadpara, near Skardu in the Gilgit-Baltistan region.

‘Sadpara' or 'Satpara’ is famous for its porters who have helped countless summit seekers achieve their dreams as they carry backbreaking loads on Baltoro glacier — the gateway to the mighty K2 and other peaks.

Over the years, the country has seen few mountaineers rise up. Nazir Sabir, the first Pakistani to climb Everest; Ashraf Aman, the first Pakistani to climb K2 along with the now deceased Nisar Hussain Sadpara and Hasan Sadpara; and Samina Baig, the first Pakistani woman on Everest are just a few more names. In this backdrop, Muhammad Ali’s Sadpara’s rise has been, in his own words, “due to hard work and sheer luck”.

Staring out as a porter, he found his first proper climbing gig in 2004 when he accompanied an expedition to K2.

“One of my very first jobs was to deliver supplies to Pakistan Army posts leading to Siachen way back in the mid-1990s,” he said in an interview published in Dawn.

According to his profile in Alpinist magazine, when a Pakistani army truck pulled into Sadpara to recruit porters, Ali couldn't resist the opportunity. At the time, Pakistan and India were locked in a longstanding conflict over the Siachen Glacier, a strategic corridor to China. Ali was headed into the world's highest battleground. At night, he scaled walls of ice, ferrying supplies to soldiers in remote mountain passes, praying darkness would shelter him from shell-fire that seemed, he recalls, 'as relentless as firecrackers at a wedding'.

"'After the Siachen, I wasn't afraid anymore,' Ali remembers. 'In climbing, there are two outcomes—life or death—and you must find the courage to accept either possibility.'"

Not listening to his family’s advice to join the police force or the army — which offered good pay and free housing or a plot — he stuck with his heart’s calling.

“I used to tell my wife and family I don’t want to work, it’s climbing that I want to do.”

No looking back

When work was short, Sadpara would go back to farming. In 2006, he climbed Gasherbrum II, his first 8,000m peak, without proper climbing gear.

“I didn’t have the right boots, didn’t have a down jacket, let alone a down suit to protect me from the harsh cold. I had some second-hand climbing gear which I bought from the market in Skardu and repaired. But I still managed to climb and come back safely."

And since then there was no looking back. He went on to climb Spantik Peak (Pakistan) in 2006, Nanga Parbat (Pakistan) in 2008, Muztagh Ata (China) in 2008, Nanga Parbat (Pakistan) in 2009, Gasherbrum I (Pakistan) in 2010, Nanga Parbat First Winter Ascent (Pakistan) in 2016, Broad Peak (Pakistan) in 2017, Nanga Parbat First Autumn Ascent (Pakistan) in 2017, Pumori Peak First Winter Ascent (Nepal) in 2017, K2 (Pakistan) in 2018, Lhotse (Nepal) in 2019, Makalu (Nepal) in 2019 and Manaslu (Nepal) in 2019.

In 2018, veteran French climber Marc Batard roped in Sadpara along with Pasang Nuru Sherpa of Nepal to undertake a five-year mountaineering programme named 'Beyond Mount Everest.'

The trio planned to scale Nanga Parbat in 2019, K-2 in 2021 and Mount Everest in 2022 to mark Batard’s 70th birthday. Batard hoped that Sadpara’s inclusion in the team would help in building a positive image of Pakistan.

On January 25 this year, the government announced that Sadpara will be sponsored to climb the remaining 8,000m peaks.

Financial restraints

As a husband and a father, Sadpara came across as a person who would do anything to put food on the table. Money motivated him, mountaineering motivated him even more.

Not one to shy away from saying that it was poverty that propelled youngsters in Sadpara to become porters, he said: “Many climb for money which isn’t that much but it sustains people. However, not many of my fellow porters want to climb. If they had better opportunities, they would quit climbing.”

In the Alpinist interview, Sadpara said he wanted a sewing machine for his wife and for himself a winter ascent of K2. All these pursuits required money. Money that was made by carrying backbreaking loads on rugged, cruel terrain that showed no mercy.

“There are few who would love to climb if their financial burdens were eased. For climbing, one has to be free from restraints,” Sadpara added.

Back in 2016, he said he wouldn’t want his children to follow his profession.

“Honestly if you ask me, I would not want my children to work in this field. My sons are studying, one of them is in college, and has simply refused to climb. I want to be able to earn enough to provide for my family."

'Gem of a person'

Sadpara was in the search team that had been looking for a British climber Tom Ballard and Italian climber Daniele Nardi who were reported missing on Nanga Parbat. Their bodies were later found on the mountain.

“The man who was always ready for the rescue operation to save lives, today I’m remembering your picture of 27 February 2019 when you were ready for the rescue operation of Nardi and Tom on Nanga Parbat. Today we lost you and your [sic] resting high on K2,” said Karim Shah Naziri, a skier and climber, in a tweet.

“Muhammad Ali Sadpara is a very nice guy. Soft, clean and genuine soul. In short, gem of a person,” said Nazir Sabir. He is very funny and would start dancing, he added.

“He is a genuine person inside out, as a mountaineer and in daily life.”

“Sadpara is such a jolly fellow,” said Mingma G Sherpa, a Nepalese climber who was part of the 10-member team that successfully completed the first ever winter summit of K2 last month.

“He works hard and has a good attitude. He has what it takes to reach the top,” he had said last week when Dawn reached out for comments on the teams at the K2 base camp.

After reports that Sadpara, along with John Snorri from Iceland and JP Mohr Prieto from Chile, successfully summited K2, news emerged that the three had gone missing. The three lost contact with base camp late on Friday and were reported missing on Saturday after their support team stopped receiving reports from them during their ascent of the 8,611m-high K2.

Search and rescue operations have been underway since then, but with zero luck.

“Waiting for the good news of this jolly man. Praying for Ali, John and Pablo to return safely," Mingma said in a Facebook post on Friday. "Their walkie talkie was not working well as they had a low frequency walkie talkie. I hope they are already back. Muhammad Ali is world class climber from Pakistan and we climbed Nanga Parbat together in 2017 and we are good friend since 2014 from my first visit in Pakistan."

Talking to media in Skardu yesterday, Ali's 21-year-old son Sajid Sadpara, who was also part of the expedition but had to abandon due to equipment issues, said the three climbers probably met an accident while on their way back after summiting the K2. He said the trio had already climbed 8,200m and were moving into the bottleneck – the most technical part of the mountain – when he broke away from them.

Sajid said chances of surviving the extremely cold weather after remaining missing for three days and without proper gear were "very low", adding that an operation could be conducted to retrieve the bodies.

A rescue operation involving army helicopters and climbing experts continues on Monday for a third consecutive day with no success.

A shell shocked Sajid recalled his father’s bid towards the summit. Maybe Muhammad Ali saw the danger that lay ahead and the malfunctioning equipment gave him the opportunity to send his son back into a safe zone — a final fatherly act that protected Sajid from the cold abyss on the Savage Mountain.

Comments (23)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Rafiq
Feb 08, 2021 12:13pm
This is heart wrenching - rare story of amalgam of poverty, passion & peaks to be scaled.
Reply Recommend 0
bluetooth
Feb 08, 2021 12:35pm
Nepalese mountaineers are far superior.
Reply Recommend 0
Asad Ali
Feb 08, 2021 01:26pm
Endearing narration SJ!, of the person behind the towering façade of Ali Sadpara our local Robinson Carusoe…despite financial restraints he never let anything get in between his passion of mountaineering. A true real life Hero of the highest order :)
Reply Recommend 0
Amarnath
Feb 08, 2021 01:38pm
Wow!
Reply Recommend 0
jaredlee007
Feb 08, 2021 01:53pm
Let's hope they come out of a hidden igloo and this would bring immense joy to everyone, especially their families.
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan Khoso
Feb 08, 2021 02:16pm
We are proud of you
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Feb 08, 2021 02:35pm
A fascinating account of a braveheart and a true son of the soil.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Feb 08, 2021 02:51pm
Sadpara, a very impressive person. Pray for a miracle to save him and his partners in quest for K2 in winter without oxygen.
Reply Recommend 0
Analyst
Feb 08, 2021 02:54pm
A great achiever.May his soul rest in peace!
Reply Recommend 0
Hajrah
Feb 08, 2021 03:15pm
I pray with all my heart that M. Ali Sadpara returns safe home along with his team!
Reply Recommend 0
K
Feb 08, 2021 03:34pm
Pak army, al least do more to save Pakistani hero. Don’t just consume budget from education , health and development and foreign aid.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Feb 08, 2021 03:57pm
Bye-bye Sadpara !
Reply Recommend 0
Toni
Feb 08, 2021 04:00pm
Hoping for the best news.
Reply Recommend 0
4815459876
Feb 08, 2021 04:01pm
Look into the lives of the others who were with him. There could be more than meets the eye. Unless someone is deliberately leading everyone in the wrong direction.
Reply Recommend 0
MJ
Feb 08, 2021 06:37pm
Rest in peace, brave heart.
Reply Recommend 0
Abid
Feb 08, 2021 07:43pm
What a gem. Somebody should make a film on his life story.
Reply Recommend 0
Ehsan
Feb 08, 2021 07:47pm
Mr Sadpara- our National honor
Reply Recommend 0
Mir
Feb 08, 2021 08:26pm
Beautiful write up about a brave and beautiful man's heroic commitment and sang-froid....
Reply Recommend 0
Omer Dossani
Feb 08, 2021 10:38pm
Government should give the family som lum sum money. Atleast this way climbers know they have some support for their family in case something happens to them.
Reply Recommend 0
Soomro
Feb 08, 2021 11:29pm
We owe you a lot Sir M Ali Sadpara
Reply Recommend 0
Abid
Feb 09, 2021 01:20am
@MJ, yet unknown status therefore pray for his safe return!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 09, 2021 02:49pm
Let's hope and pray for the safety, protection and security of the three bold, daring, brave and brilliant K-2 climbers, who were instrumental in surmounting K-2, by far, the second highest peak in the world at the peak of the 2021 winter season and were reported missing whiling returning to their base camp last Friday near Skardu, Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Ramesh Sukumaran
Feb 09, 2021 06:44pm
One hopes they are found. Westerners can climb because they want to. In S Asia people especially Sherpas and porters climb to make a meagre living. Some find fame. The majority remain nameless. Let us pray that Sadpara and his companions are found safe and sound and that we can live together as human beings instead of having this foolish futile competition about lines drawn on maps
Reply Recommend 0
Dawn Logo

Copyright © 2021

Scribe Publishing Platform