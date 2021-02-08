Dawn Logo

India seeks to rival China with vaccine diplomacy

ReutersPublished February 8, 2021Updated February 8, 2021 09:34am
India has approved the shipment of Covid-19 vaccine to Cambodia and plans to supply Mongolia and Pacific Island states. — AFP/File

NEW DELHI: India has approved the shipment of Covid-19 vaccine to Cambodia and plans to supply Mongolia and Pacific Island states, officials said on Sunday, as supplies arrived in Afghanistan — all part of the country’s widening vaccine diplomacy.

Seeking to steal a march over rival Asian giant China, which has also promised to deliver shots, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has been giving nearby countries millions of doses of the locally made AstraZeneca PLC vaccine, even as its domestic immunisation programme has just begun.

Modi is using India’s strength as the world’s biggest maker of vaccines for various diseases to improve regional ties and push back against China’s political and economic dominance.

New Delhi has approved 100,000 doses for Cambodia on an urgent basis following a request to Modi from Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, India’s envoy to Phnom Penh said.

Cambodia is an important ally of China, which is expected to provide a million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, mainly developed by state firm Sinopharm.

“The supply has been assured through the Serum Institute of India despite innumerable competing requests from partner countries and our commitment to our domestic population,” said Ambassador Devyani Khobragade.

India has given doses to Myanmar, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives to help them get started with frontline workers as part of its Vaccine Friendship initiative.

On Sunday it sent 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Afghanistan, the first to arrive in the war-ravaged country, which is still waiting for emergency approval from the World Health Organisation to administer them.

India has invested millions of dollars in Afghanistan over the years in an expansive effort seen as pushing back against arch rival Pakistan’s influence in the country. “The vaccines are being provided on a grant basis,” a government source said.

So far, India had supplied 15.6 million doses of the vaccine to 17 countries either through donations or commercial contracts, said foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava.

Consignments will be sent to Mongolia, Caribbean countries and Pacific Island states in the coming weeks, he said. “External supplies are an ongoing process, depending on availability and domestic requirement,” he said.

India, which has the world’s second-highest caseload of coronavirus, plans to immunise 300 million people by August. It vaccinated about three million healthcare workers in the first two weeks of the campaign that began on Jan 16 and will need to step up the pace to meet the summer target.

Published in Dawn, February 8th, 2021

Cholas
Feb 08, 2021 08:25am
There is no rivalry. Only others see it as such. Both have excess vaccines that will expire and giving away for useful purpose.
Reply Recommend 0
planettrekker176
Feb 08, 2021 08:53am
Keep on doing good, despite what the naysayers say.
Reply Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Feb 08, 2021 08:54am
No rivalry here. Only producing vaccines to the maximum capacity and helping the needy countries. Nobody is stopping China from giving its vaccine to regional countries.
Reply Recommend 0
Rana Talukdar
Feb 08, 2021 08:55am
Another Six indian made and Indian developed vaccine is coming to the market in April '21. --Central Health Minister, India.
Reply Recommend 0
Hwh
Feb 08, 2021 08:58am
Only 5lkh vaccine for iron(y) brother! That too donated after seeing India. But seeing everything other brother can't do anything. This is new type of superpower!
Reply Recommend 0
Syren
Feb 08, 2021 08:59am
China = virus, India = vaccine
Reply Recommend 0
Arti_91
Feb 08, 2021 09:01am
India is giving free vaccine.. China is doing deal like take vaccines but give port, land and business
Reply Recommend 0
Observer
Feb 08, 2021 09:01am
West is keeping all their vaccines. So both China and India are trying to help the countries who need vaccines. I don't see it as competition but helping neighbors.
Reply Recommend 0
K Rana
Feb 08, 2021 09:03am
Our Ministry speaks about Vaccine and Humanity and your Ministry about false flag operation.
Reply Recommend 0
Karl Marx
Feb 08, 2021 09:06am
Countries should accept vaccines from all sources as their own people's lives matter more than some geopolitical posturing which has no long term benefits.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibn Batata
Feb 08, 2021 09:08am
India's arch rival Pakistan??? Seriously??
Reply Recommend 0
Vivek_Lahore
Feb 08, 2021 09:10am
India is giving vaccines because of huge demand of high quality Indian made, cheap vaccines.
Reply Recommend 0
Save the minorities
Feb 08, 2021 09:10am
One country gave the world the disease, the other is giving the cure ,,,.., on one hand hatred for China grows on the other recognition of India as a large country with resources grows. All this diplomacy also has implications for Kashmir - Pakistan should pay head and mend fences
Reply Recommend 0
Arora
Feb 08, 2021 09:12am
India the magnificent saving the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Arora
Feb 08, 2021 09:14am
Free vaccines given to only deserving and welll mannered nations by india.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Feb 08, 2021 09:14am
Modi's India, planning to supply vaccine to Mongolia ? It is Afghanistan and Chanakiya, all over again. This time with a focus on China.
Reply Recommend 0
Baazigar
Feb 08, 2021 09:16am
Time to shed ego and request for India's help in vaccine procurement.
Reply Recommend 0
Arora
Feb 08, 2021 09:19am
It’s time IK realizes his mistakes, asks Modiji for free vaccines with outstretched arms and subdued demeanor.
Reply Recommend 0
Musharraf
Feb 08, 2021 09:21am
Well done India.Do not forget us.We also need your vaccine very badly in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
ashish
Feb 08, 2021 09:24am
Imran Khan should request prime Minister modi for free vaccine immediately
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Feb 08, 2021 09:27am
People do not trust Chinese vaccine.They trust Indian vaccine.
Reply Recommend 0
bluetooth
Feb 08, 2021 09:27am
Chinese vaccine is an utter failure. Nobody trusts it except countries in deep chinese debt.
Reply Recommend 0
Rajesh
Feb 08, 2021 09:27am
'Arch rival Pakistan' ! What a joke
Reply Recommend 0
Bipul
Feb 08, 2021 09:28am
Chinese virus, Indian vaccine.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Feb 08, 2021 09:29am
Modi is always two steps head of rest.No leader in world can match his competency.
Reply Recommend 0
Vijay
Feb 08, 2021 09:31am
India is providing help to eradicate Chinese Virus in as many countries as possible.
Reply Recommend 0
Vaibhav
Feb 08, 2021 09:33am
Always proud of being an Indian! Let's keep contributing to world's well being!
Reply Recommend 0

