Maryam’s daughter undergoes surgery after accident

LAHORE: PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz’s daughter Mehrunnissa suffered head injury in a road accident on Sunday.

She was taken to the Sharif Medical City where she underwent surgery and was later shifted to the ICU.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said Ms Mehrunnissa was out of danger and recovering. She said Maryam Nawaz had postponed her visit to Hyderabad.

A Rescue 1122 spokesperson told media persons that his organisation did not receive any call of accident involving Ms Mehrunnissa. “We don’t have information about this accident,” the spokesperson said.

