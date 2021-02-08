Dawn Logo

Maryam’s daughter undergoes surgery after accident

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished February 8, 2021Updated February 8, 2021 09:37am
PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz’s daughter Mehrunnissa suffered head injury in a road accident on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV/File
PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz’s daughter Mehrunnissa suffered head injury in a road accident on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV/File

LAHORE: PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz’s daughter Mehrunnissa suffered head injury in a road accident on Sunday.

She was taken to the Sharif Medical City where she underwent surgery and was later shifted to the ICU.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said Ms Mehrunnissa was out of danger and recovering. She said Maryam Nawaz had postponed her visit to Hyderabad.

A Rescue 1122 spokesperson told media persons that his organisation did not receive any call of accident involving Ms Mehrunnissa. “We don’t have information about this accident,” the spokesperson said.

Published in Dawn, February 8th, 2021

Aap ne ghabrana hai
Feb 08, 2021 09:41am
Wishing her speedy recovery.
Reply Recommend 0
Guest
Feb 08, 2021 10:08am
Prayers and best wishes for her.
Reply Recommend 0
Manoj
Feb 08, 2021 10:31am
Wishing a Very Speedy and Complete Recovery.From India.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Irfan
Feb 08, 2021 10:34am
May she get well soon.
Reply Recommend 0
Vishesh
Feb 08, 2021 10:46am
Get well soon..... Pak needs you and your family
Reply Recommend 0

