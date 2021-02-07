Pakistan set target of 370 for S. Africa as Rizwan's century helps hosts extend lead

Pakistan were dismissed for 298 in their second innings to set South Africa a daunting target of 370 to win the second Test on the fourth day's play in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Resuming on 129-6 Pakistan's lead was extended by wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan who scored a brilliant unbeaten 115 and extended the home side's overnight lead of 200 to 369.

Spinners George Linde finished with figures of 5-64 and Keshav Maharaj took 3-118.

At lunch, Pakistan were 217-8 with Rizwan on 73 and Nauman Ali batting on 10.

Since the start of the day's play, the hosts had added 88 runs for the loss of Hasan Ali (five) and Yasir Shah (23) with left-arm spinners Maharaj and Linde sharing wickets.

Hasan was the first to go when he was trapped leg-before in the sixth over of the day but Yasir helped Rizwan put on 53 for the eighth wicket in a stubborn stand.

Linde, who dropped Yasir off his own bowling when the batsman was on 15, finally had him caught behind by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock to break the stand.

Pakistan lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Karachi by seven wickets.