Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 07, 2021

Pakistan set target of 370 for S. Africa as Rizwan's century helps hosts extend lead

AFPPublished February 7, 2021Updated February 7, 2021 03:00pm
Mohammad Rizwan (2L) celebrates teammate Nauman Ali (2R) after scoring a century during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday. — AFP
Mohammad Rizwan (2L) celebrates teammate Nauman Ali (2R) after scoring a century during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday. — AFP
Mohammad Rizwan raises bat to celebrate his fifty during the fourth day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Pindi Stadium on Sunday. — AP
Mohammad Rizwan raises bat to celebrate his fifty during the fourth day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Pindi Stadium on Sunday. — AP
South Africa's wicketkeeper captain Quinton de Kock (L) and teammates celebrate after the dismissal of Hasan Ali (R) during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday. — AFP
South Africa's wicketkeeper captain Quinton de Kock (L) and teammates celebrate after the dismissal of Hasan Ali (R) during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday. — AFP

Pakistan were dismissed for 298 in their second innings to set South Africa a daunting target of 370 to win the second Test on the fourth day's play in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Resuming on 129-6 Pakistan's lead was extended by wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan who scored a brilliant unbeaten 115 and extended the home side's overnight lead of 200 to 369.

Spinners George Linde finished with figures of 5-64 and Keshav Maharaj took 3-118.

At lunch, Pakistan were 217-8 with Rizwan on 73 and Nauman Ali batting on 10.

Since the start of the day's play, the hosts had added 88 runs for the loss of Hasan Ali (five) and Yasir Shah (23) with left-arm spinners Maharaj and Linde sharing wickets.

Hasan was the first to go when he was trapped leg-before in the sixth over of the day but Yasir helped Rizwan put on 53 for the eighth wicket in a stubborn stand.

Linde, who dropped Yasir off his own bowling when the batsman was on 15, finally had him caught behind by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock to break the stand.

Pakistan lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Karachi by seven wickets.

Cricket
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 07, 2021 03:07pm
A great opportunity for greenshirts to stay focused, remain vigilant, do their best, strive hard and believe in themselves to win the ongoing second test match against the visiting South African team at the famous and historic Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Hacks and spies
07 Feb 2021

Hacks and spies

Reports of hacking attempts and malware are commonplace.

Editorial

Updated 07 Feb 2021

Senate poll ordinance

PRESIDENT Arif Alvi has issued an ordinance for holding the upcoming Senate elections through an open vote by...
07 Feb 2021

Vaccine awareness

WITH Pakistan having begun its first stage of Covid-19 vaccinations, a mass awareness programme about the need,...
07 Feb 2021

Cotton crisis

QUIETLY and under the radar of the government, a crisis in the cotton sector is brewing that increasingly calls for...
Chaos in parliament
Updated 06 Feb 2021

Chaos in parliament

Sanity must prevail, for this bitterness is giving no relief to the public.
06 Feb 2021

Grassroots power

THE rollback of local democracy is not a new phenomenon in Pakistan. All political parties have an unenviable record...
06 Feb 2021

KP health coverage

Recently, KP became the first province to offer universal health coverage to its 40m residents. Going by the ...