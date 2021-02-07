Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 07, 2021

Mohammad Rizwan's 50 extends Pakistan’s lead to 288 in second Test

AFPPublished February 7, 2021Updated February 7, 2021 12:47pm
Mohammad Rizwan raises bat to celebrate his fifty during the fourth day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Pindi Stadium on Sunday. — AP
Mohammad Rizwan raises bat to celebrate his fifty during the fourth day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Pindi Stadium on Sunday. — AP
South Africa's wicketkeeper captain Quinton de Kock (L) and teammates celebrate after the dismissal of Hasan Ali (R) during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday. — AFP
South Africa's wicketkeeper captain Quinton de Kock (L) and teammates celebrate after the dismissal of Hasan Ali (R) during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday. — AFP

Wicketkeeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan cracked a half century to strengthen Pakistan's lead and position over South Africa on the fourth day of the second Test in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

At lunch, Pakistan were 217-8 with Rizwan on 73 and Nauman Ali batting on 10 as the home team now lead by 288 runs with two wickets in hand.

Pakistan, resuming on 129-6, have added 88 runs for the loss of Hasan Ali (five) and Yasir Shah (23) with left-arm spinners Keshav Maharaj and George Linde sharing wickets.

Linde has figures of 4-34 and Maharaj has taken 3-108 but they haven't managed to run through Pakistan's tail.

Hasan was the first to go when he was trapped leg-before in the sixth over of the day but Yasir helped Rizwan put on 53 for the eighth wicket in a stubborn stand.

Linde, who dropped Yasir off his own bowling when the batsman was on 15, finally had him caught behind by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock to break the stand.

Rizwan has so far cracked eight boundaries in his seventh half-century in his 13th Test.

Pakistan lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Karachi by seven wickets.

Cricket
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Hacks and spies
07 Feb 2021

Hacks and spies

Reports of hacking attempts and malware are commonplace.

Editorial

Updated 07 Feb 2021

Senate poll ordinance

PRESIDENT Arif Alvi has issued an ordinance for holding the upcoming Senate elections through an open vote by...
07 Feb 2021

Vaccine awareness

WITH Pakistan having begun its first stage of Covid-19 vaccinations, a mass awareness programme about the need,...
07 Feb 2021

Cotton crisis

QUIETLY and under the radar of the government, a crisis in the cotton sector is brewing that increasingly calls for...
Chaos in parliament
Updated 06 Feb 2021

Chaos in parliament

Sanity must prevail, for this bitterness is giving no relief to the public.
06 Feb 2021

Grassroots power

THE rollback of local democracy is not a new phenomenon in Pakistan. All political parties have an unenviable record...
06 Feb 2021

KP health coverage

Recently, KP became the first province to offer universal health coverage to its 40m residents. Going by the ...