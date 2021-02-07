Dawn Logo

Intruder throws spotlight on US Air Force security woes

AFPPublished February 7, 2021Updated February 7, 2021 09:12am
President Joe Biden hands a challenge coin to a member of the US Air Force as he walks to Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base on Friday. — AP
WASHINGTON: The US Air Force opened an investigation on Friday after an intruder managed to board an official plane at an air force base near Washington, despite heightened security measures after the Jan 6 Capitol Hill attack.

An “adult man” managed to enter Andrews Air Force base — which hosts visiting dignitaries in Washington and is where official US planes, including the Air Force One presidential jet, are based — on Thursday, officials said.

“Everyone takes this very seriously. (Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin) takes this very seriously,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said, stressing that the investigation would focus on security measures of the US Air Force around the world.

The unarmed man, whom authorities did not immediately link to any extremist group, was able to illegally board a C-40, the military version of the Boeing 737, before being arrested, the air force added.

The C-40 aircraft stationed at Andrews Air Force Base are used by members of the United States government, senior congressional officials, or senior military officials during their official travels.

The Air Force did not specify how the man had managed to enter the air base, which is closely guarded, or how long he had spent on the plane.

Thousands of National Guard soldiers have been bolstering Washington’s security since the assault on Capitol Hill by pro-Trump protesters that left five people dead.

As authorities fear further protests, the Guard are tasked with protecting the Capitol during Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial set to start on Feb 9.

Published in Dawn, February 7th, 2021

Observer
Feb 07, 2021 10:11am
The intruder thought he was Biden.
