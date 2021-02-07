Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 07, 2021

Myanmar sees largest anti-coup protests yet

AFPPublished February 7, 2021Updated February 7, 2021 07:36am
Demonstrators protest against the military coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar on Saturday. — Reuters
Demonstrators protest against the military coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar on Saturday. — Reuters

YANGON: Myanmar witnessed its largest protests yet against the coup on Saturday with young demonstrators spilling on to the streets to denounce the country’s new military regime, despite a nationwide internet blackout aimed at stifling a growing chorus of popular dissent.

Soon before nearly all lines of communication in and out of the country went dark, an Australian adviser to ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi told media he had been detained.

The shutdown did not stop thousands of demonstrators from gathering across Myanmar’s largest city on Saturday, beginning on a road near Yangon University where many flashed the three-finger salute that has come to symbolise resistance to the army takeover.

“Down with the military dictatorship!” crowds yelled, many donning red headbands — the colour associated with Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party.

A large riot police contingent blocked nearby roads, with two water cannon trucks parked at the scene.

At least two other groups of demonstrators marched south to downtown Yangon’s Sule Pagoda, carrying posters of Suu Kyi and president Win Myint to call for their release.

The protests ended by dusk, and demonstrators have vowed to return to the streets on Sunday.

Further north in Mandalay, as many as 2,000 people were also protesting.

All were out to condemn dawn raids that brought a sudden halt to the country’s 10-year experiment with democracy on Monday, just as lawmakers elected in national polls last November were due to sit in parliament for the first time.

“They don’t respect our people’s votes and I think they are betraying the country,” one protester said. “Our revolution starts today.” Australian professor Sean Turnell became the latest figure associated with Suu Kyi — and the first confirmed foreign national — to be detained.

“I’m just being detained at the moment, and perhaps charged with something.

I don’t know what that would be,” Turnell, a longtime economic adviser to the Nobel laureate, told the BBC.

Online calls to protest the army takeover have prompted bold displays of defiance, including the nightly deafening clamour of people around the country banging pots and pans — a practice traditionally associated with driving out evil.

Published in Dawn, February 7th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Hacks and spies
07 Feb 2021

Hacks and spies

Reports of hacking attempts and malware are commonplace.

Editorial

Updated 07 Feb 2021

Senate poll ordinance

PRESIDENT Arif Alvi has issued an ordinance for holding the upcoming Senate elections through an open vote by...
07 Feb 2021

Vaccine awareness

WITH Pakistan having begun its first stage of Covid-19 vaccinations, a mass awareness programme about the need,...
07 Feb 2021

Cotton crisis

QUIETLY and under the radar of the government, a crisis in the cotton sector is brewing that increasingly calls for...
Chaos in parliament
Updated 06 Feb 2021

Chaos in parliament

Sanity must prevail, for this bitterness is giving no relief to the public.
06 Feb 2021

Grassroots power

THE rollback of local democracy is not a new phenomenon in Pakistan. All political parties have an unenviable record...
06 Feb 2021

KP health coverage

Recently, KP became the first province to offer universal health coverage to its 40m residents. Going by the ...