FIA arrests 2 men on child pornography charges near Sialkot after Interpol tip

APPublished February 6, 2021Updated February 6, 2021 03:19pm
The Federal Investigation Agency arrested two men on suspicion of links to an international child pornography ring following a tip from Italy through Interpol. — Creative Commons/File
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested two men on suspicion of links to an international child pornography ring following a tip from Italy through Interpol, authorities said on Saturday.

"The arrests took place after an early-morning raid in Punjab on the outskirts of the city of Sialkot," said Mohammad Iqbal, a top FIA official in the city.

"This was the first time Interpol provided information to Pakistan about the presence of a criminal operation involving child pornography in the country," he said.

Material retrieved from a computer allegedly belonging to one of the men showed “he was in contact with an international gang and was posting child pornography videos on the dark web," Iqbal told The Associated Press.

The dark web is a layer of the internet that isn't visible on search engines and requires specific software.

The first suspect was interrogated after his arrest, leading to the capture of an accomplice from the area, but two other suspects remained at large, Iqbal said.

Under the law, the two men must be taken before a judge within 24 hours of their arrest, at which point the FIA will likely ask for additional time to conduct the investigation before filing formal charges against them.

Interpol is an international body that connects police from 194 countries and also coordinates cross-border police operations. Its funded by member governments.

Qamar
Feb 06, 2021 03:35pm
Shameful act, not the first time....alas we continue to ignore elephant in the room.
Zak
Feb 06, 2021 03:41pm
Please give them the ultimate punishment. They don't deserve to be around. Deter future criminals like these.
Raheel
Feb 06, 2021 03:57pm
Punishment needs to be severe
