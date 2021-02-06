Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 06, 2021

Pakistan's Ahmed Mujtaba knocks out Indian fighter in 56 seconds in MMA bout

Dawn.comPublished February 6, 2021Updated February 6, 2021 01:44pm
Pakistan's Ahmed Mujtaba aka Wolverine defeated Indian athlete Rahul Raju aka The Kerala Krusher in only 56 seconds in the first round of the mixed martial arts (MMA) competition ONE Championship at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday. — Photo courtesy: ONE Championship
Pakistan's Ahmed Mujtaba aka Wolverine defeated Indian athlete Rahul Raju aka The Kerala Krusher in only 56 seconds in the first round of the mixed martial arts (MMA) competition ONE Championship at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday. — Photo courtesy: ONE Championship

Pakistan's Ahmed Mujtaba aka Wolverine defeated India's Rahul Raju aka The Kerala Krusher in only 56 seconds in the first round of the mixed martial arts (MMA) competition ONE Championship at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday.

According to a report on the championship's website, Mujtaba landed the first blow shortly after the athletes touched gloves as he delivered a well-aimed kick on Raju's lead leg. Without wasting any time, he came in again, hoping to land a punch but Raju deflected it.

The Kerala Krusher then bounced back, hoping to regain momentum but Mujtaba disrupted any such plan by landing another kick. Raju again "came forward with a pawing jab and then a wild overhand right" but Mujtaba blocked it and backed away.

The two men circled each other for the next few seconds simultaneously landing strongside roundhouse kicks to the legs. Pakistan's Wolverine tried to keep up the pressure on the Indian athlete with a three-piece boxing combo which was deflected by Raju.

After the failed attempt, Mujtaba circled back to the centre to reset himself. Seeing this as an opportunity, The Kerala Krusher "lunged forward with an uppercut to the body, but Wolverine jumped back to avoid the powerful shot".

The Krusher, however, refused to back down and launched a wild overhand right that was not only avoided by Pakistan's Wolverine but was countered with a "picture-perfect overhand right to the chin" that apparently disoriented the Indian athlete.

The blow put the match firmly on Mujtaba's side who landed a short right that sealed his victory.

"The referee officially stopped the contest after 56 seconds of the first round, giving Mujtaba his third win on the global stage and elevating his overall record to 10-2," the report said.

In a video released on Twitter after the fight, Mujtaba said he had "fulfilled my promise" to win the fight, dedicating it to his Kashmiri brethren.

"I dedicate this fight to all my Kashmiri brothers, Kashmiri people, and the soldiers of the Pakistan Army, to my people and my fans around the world. God willing, we will continue to win and continue to wave Pakistan's flag."

According to ONE Championship, Mujtaba had started off in the competition in the featherweight category but had later moved to his more natural weight class for the match with Raju.

Pakistan and India had earlier clashed in the championship in November 2019. Raju had won that match by submitting Pakistan's Furqan Cheema in the second round.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dave
Feb 06, 2021 01:45pm
Congratulations
Reply Recommend 0
JOY
Feb 06, 2021 01:51pm
It makes Pakistan a real superpower.
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid
Feb 06, 2021 01:51pm
Fantastic.
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir Durani
Feb 06, 2021 02:00pm
Congratulations!
Reply Recommend 0
Curious Crow
Feb 06, 2021 02:06pm
Who are these guys and what game is this ? Never heard of it.
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Feb 06, 2021 02:06pm
Pakistan zindabad
Reply Recommend 0
Jill
Feb 06, 2021 02:11pm
Focus on your game and not politics
Reply Recommend 0
Iok kashmiri
Feb 06, 2021 02:13pm
I as a kashmiri thank you. And wishing you more wins in future
Reply Recommend 0
Iok kashmiri
Feb 06, 2021 02:13pm
Thank you from Kashmir
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid Shafiq
Feb 06, 2021 02:25pm
Lion of Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Bias and judges
06 Feb 2021

Bias and judges

Judges are quick to take offence and accuse critics of malevolence.
The wrong war
Updated 06 Feb 2021

The wrong war

We have a just war on our hands, but we are fighting the wrong one. This couldn’t have come at a worse time.
The educated mind
05 Feb 2021

The educated mind

Once personality is invoked, abuse, as happens on Twitter, is not far behind.

Editorial

Chaos in parliament
Updated 06 Feb 2021

Chaos in parliament

Sanity must prevail, for this bitterness is giving no relief to the public.
06 Feb 2021

Grassroots power

THE rollback of local democracy is not a new phenomenon in Pakistan. All political parties have an unenviable record...
06 Feb 2021

KP health coverage

Recently, KP became the first province to offer universal health coverage to its 40m residents. Going by the ...
Updated 05 Feb 2021

Senate polls

It is the responsibility of all parties to bring about reforms that can eliminate the practice of vote buying in the Senate.
05 Feb 2021

Kashmir Day

THE people of Pakistan and those of the liberated part of what is one of the world’s most enchanting lands are...
05 Feb 2021

Solar health units

IN a laudable decision, the Punjab government has decided to run all Basic Health Units on solar energy. At a ...