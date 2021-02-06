Dawn Logo

South Africa bowled out for 201 in second Test against Pakistan

AFPPublished February 6, 2021Updated February 6, 2021 01:57pm
Hasan Ali (R) celebrates after the dismissal of South Africa's Anrich Nortje (L) during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday. — AFP
South Africa's Wiaan Mulder plays a shot during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, February 6. — AFP
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi (L) delivers a ball during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, February 6 — AFP
South Africa, in reply to Pakistan's 272, were bowled out for 201 in their first innings on the third day of the second Test in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Resuming at 104-6, South Africa added 97 runs with Temba Bavuma scoring 44 not out, giving Pakistan a lead of 71 runs.

Medium pacer Hasan Ali finished as the best Pakistan bowler with figures of 5-54.

Earlier, Bavuma was unbeaten on 36 at the break and Keshav Maharaj, dropped by Yasir Shah off pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, was not out without scoring.

Bavuma survived umpire Ahsan Raza's decision on 16 when he was given leg-before off Hasan Ali, reviewing it successfully to continue his fight.

Resuming at 106-4, South Africa had hoped their skipper Quinton de Kock would build on his breezy overnight score of 24, but the left-hander played on to Shaheen in the third over of the day.

De Kock scored 29.

Bavuma and Wiaan Mulder frustrated Pakistan's pace-cum-spin attack during a 50-run sixth wicket stand before disaster struck.

Mulder nudged a push to deep fine-leg but while returning for a second run failed to beat a Shaheen throw and was run out.

George Linde hit three boundaries and a six in his quickfire 21 but missed the line of a Hasan delivery and was bowled.

Pakistan leads the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Karachi by seven wickets.

