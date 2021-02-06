Dawn Logo

PDM trying to stir unrest, says Rashid

Aamir YasinPublished February 6, 2021Updated February 6, 2021 09:01am
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed addresses a rally on Kashmir Solidarity Day at Lal Haveli. — DawnNewsTV
RAWALPINDI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday warned the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) of stern action if they took the law into their own hands, accusing them of trying to stir unrest in the country.

“To organise a long march is the opposition’s right. The government will not create hurdles in their way. However, I will teach a lesson to those who try to take the law into their own hands,” the minister told a rally at Lal Haveli in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day.

He bemoaned the opposition parties’ ‘behaviour’ in parliament and said the pandemonium seen in the National Assembly the previous day had exposed the opposition’s ‘commitment to democracy’.

Sheikh Rashid heaped scorn on “incompetent opposition leaders” and a “leaderless PDM” for nursing an illusion that Imran Khan’s government is about to fall. “Khan will not only complete his term but also come to power for a second five-year term.”

Claims Zardari has used the alliance to his advantage

The minister lashed out at JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for taking a “U-turn after threatening” to bring protesters to the capital’s gates, but backing out after “I (Sheikh Rashid) promised to welcome him with a cup of tea”.

He said the PDM had held rallies and protests across the country, but not in Rawalpindi as they are ‘afraid of Pindiwallas’.

“I had predicted at the outset that the opposition will not resign from assemblies. Now they are preparing to contest Senate elections, meaning they will seek votes from the same legislature which Maulana Fazlur Rehman had been cursing for so long,” Sheikh Rashid said.

About Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, the interior minister said: “Zardari is the PDM’s guru (teacher). He has used the alliance’s umbrella to his advantage, obtaining bail in a corruption case and is now trying to get the case transferred to Karachi.”

He said the opposition had not only been wasting the nation’s time for the last four months but had also strayed into a blind alley. “The alliance will unravel if Maryam Nawaz is allowed to go abroad.”

Sheikh Rashid said the long march would not bring down the government and suggested to the opposition alliance to bring forward the date from March 26 to Feb 26.

Solidarity with Kashmiris

The minister deplored Indian barbarity in occupied Kashmir, saying the “Pakistani nation is united on the Kashmir issue and will not abandon our brethren in the Indian occupied region to Narendra Modi’s whims”.

He said the occupied valley had turned into the world’s biggest prison. “The day is not far off when India will have to end its occupation of Kashmir.”

He criticised elements trying to “tarnish the army’s image”, warning that “I will pull out their tongue”.

Later, a procession was taken out to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

Published in Dawn, February 6th, 2021

bluetooth
Feb 06, 2021 09:11am
Sheikh Rashid is a true patriot. He deserves nobel prize.
Reply Recommend 0

