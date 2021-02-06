PM deplores opposition’s ‘hooliganism’ in NA

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that after stirring “hooliganism” in the National Assembly for three days, the opposition had itself proved that it did not want to see smooth running of the business of parliament leading to productive legislation.

He said this during a meeting with some leaders of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), including Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri and party’s chief whip in the National Assembly Amir Dogar.

Mr Dogar told Dawn that the prime minister was disappointed at the disrupting of the National Assembly session by the opposition and blocking of a legislation aimed at holding of coming Senate elections through open ballot.

Mr Dogar quoted the prime minister as saying: “I am very disappointed at irresponsible behaviour of the opposition members in the NA as they blocked a legislation which was being made to ensure transparency in Senate polls and to curb hoarse-trading.”

Promises package for farmers; launches Special Technology Zones Authority

According to Mr Dogar, the prime minister said the opposition members disrupted even the question hour session in the house which was solely meant to address people’s problems from various constituencies and sections of life. “They [opposition members] should at least peacefully attend the question hour session in which most of the questions are asked by the opposition,” the prime minister was quoted as saying.

Mr Khan said with that “irresponsible” behaviour, the opposition had exposed itself before the people that it did not want legislation for the benefit and welfare of the masses.

Mr Dogar said that before the opposition lawmakers started shouting and sloganeering, Deputy Speaker Suri had decided to give the floor to Pakistan Peoples Party leader Raja Pervez Ashraf to speak on the bill for Senate open vote. “But they were bent upon disrupting the session,” he said. “We did not expect that a person like Naveed Qamar will come to the speaker’s dais and pull Mr Suri’s mike to hit him.”

He, however, said the government wanted smooth running of parliamentary business in the National Assembly and the Senate so that productive legislation could take place for public welfare.

Later, an official press release said Prime Minister Khan met PTI leaders from Sargodha, including Osama Ghayas Mela, Ansar Iqbal and retired Maj Gen Saleem Mela. Qasim Suri and Amir Dogar were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said the government would soon announce the biggest-ever agriculture package for farmers. “Today farmers are getting more income from crops like rice, sugarcane and citrus and as a result their areas are prospering,” he said, adding that the government was determined to ensure well-being of farmers and progress in the agriculture sector.

The prime minister launched the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) on Friday to bolster the country’s IT sector, which has the potential to create enormous job opportunities for the youth and earn invaluable foreign exchange through exports.

The mandate of the STZA is to facilitate the development of special technology zones (STZs) in the country with the help of some of the leading global high-tech enterprises and major local tech companies, research institutes, new technology-based firms, start-ups and business support services and create model collaborative spaces for innovation and entrepreneurship promotion. The zones will help increase high-tech exports of Pakistan and facilitate technology transfer from major global science and technology hubs.

The STZA will be the leading government body mandated to promote a dynamic national innovation system in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister expressed the hope that fast-track innovation-driven high-tech development leveraging the growth potential of domestic IT sector could serve as guarantee for smart industrialisation, high-quality shared domestic growth and common prosperity.

Published in Dawn, February 6th, 2021