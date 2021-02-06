Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 06, 2021

Govt plans to promulgate ordinance for Senate polls through open vote

Syed Irfan RazaPublished February 6, 2021Updated February 6, 2021 07:41am
A view of the Parliament. - APP/File
A view of the Parliament. - APP/File

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Friday approved a government move to promulgate a presidential ordinance to make an amendment to the Election Act, 2017, to hold Senate polls through open vote.

The ordinance is likely to be promulgated in a couple of days.

A source in the federal cabinet told Dawn that a summary for introducing the presidential ordinance was approved by the cabinet members through circulation on Friday.

The decision for introducing the presidential ordinance was taken after the opposition staged a demonstration in the National Assembly on Thursday and blocked the passage of Constitution Amendment Bill, tabled by the government for holding Senate polls through the open ballot.

Federal cabinet okays government move

A member of the federal cabinet said that through the ordinance, the government would make some amendments to Election Act, 2017, as the ordinance could not make amendment to the Constitution.

The member said that the government wanted promulgation of the ordinance before the announcement of the election schedule for Senate polls. The schedule is likely to be announced on Feb 11.

“We have very little time to make amendment to the Constitution and because of this the ordinance is being promulgated,” he said.

Another member of the cabinet confirmed that an ordinance would be introduced soon, but he was also not sure whether the amendment would be made to the Election Act, 2017, or to the Constitution.

The government on Thursday tabled the Constitution Amendment Bill in the National Assembly to hold Senate polls through the open vote, but the opposition rejected the bill, created pandemonium and the bill could not be approved by the house. The rumpus forced the deputy speaker to prorogue the NA session.

After abortive attempt to get the bill approved from the National Assembly, the government has now decided to implement its decision by introducing the presidential ordinance.

The ordinance is likely to be promulgated in a couple of days.

Published in Dawn, February 6th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Bias and judges
06 Feb 2021

Bias and judges

Judges are quick to take offence and accuse critics of malevolence.
The wrong war
06 Feb 2021

The wrong war

We have a just war on our hands, but we are fighting the wrong one. This couldn’t have come at a worse time.
The educated mind
05 Feb 2021

The educated mind

Once personality is invoked, abuse, as happens on Twitter, is not far behind.

Editorial

06 Feb 2021

Chaos in parliament

THE scenes of chaos in the National Assembly this week have been a pitiful yet pertinent symbol of the reality of...
06 Feb 2021

Grassroots power

THE rollback of local democracy is not a new phenomenon in Pakistan. All political parties have an unenviable record...
06 Feb 2021

KP health coverage

Recently, KP became the first province to offer universal health coverage to its 40m residents. Going by the ...
Updated 05 Feb 2021

Senate polls

It is the responsibility of all parties to bring about reforms that can eliminate the practice of vote buying in the Senate.
05 Feb 2021

Kashmir Day

THE people of Pakistan and those of the liberated part of what is one of the world’s most enchanting lands are...
05 Feb 2021

Solar health units

IN a laudable decision, the Punjab government has decided to run all Basic Health Units on solar energy. At a ...