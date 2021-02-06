Dawn Logo

10 pro-govt Afghan militiamen killed in Taliban attack

AFPPublished February 6, 2021Updated February 6, 2021 07:46am
A member of the Afghan security forces secures the site of a car bomb attack in Kabul on March 17, 2018. — AFP/File
KUNDUZ : At least 10 pro-government Afghan militiamen were killed in fierce overnight fighting after their checkpoint came under attack from Taliban fighters in northern Afghanistan, officials said on Friday.

The attack on the local militia, many of which work with overstretched security forces, came as violence surges across the country despite peace talks between the warring Taliban and Afghan government.

Insurgents attacked the checkpoint in the restive Kunduz province during the night, provincial governor Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal told reporters.

“Their attack was repelled initially but the militiamen were attacked again by Taliban fighters which led to intense fighting,” Mirzakwal said.

“Unfortunately, 10 uprising forces (pro-government militiamen) were killed.” Kunduz provincial council member Amruddin Wali confirmed the attack but said at least 15 militiamen were killed.

There was no immediate comment from the Taliban.

The Taliban and government forces have repeatedly clashed in Kunduz, with the insurgents attempting to capture the strategic city located not far from the Tajikistan border.

Published in Dawn, February 6th, 2021

