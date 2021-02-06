Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 06, 2021

Newspaper lawyer defends article against Shehbaz in UK court

Atika RehmanPublished February 6, 2021Updated February 6, 2021 08:19am
PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif addresses a press conference in London. — DawnNewsTV/File
PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif addresses a press conference in London. — DawnNewsTV/File

LONDON: A lawyer representing the British newspaper Daily Mailemphasized text in a defamation case filed by Shehbaz Sharif has told a judge that the publication’s evidence against the politician is “pretty limited”, but that it stands by the claims made in its article.

The preliminary hearing on Friday was related to the case filed against the publisher of Daily Mail for a story that alleged Mr Sharif and his family had siphoned off UK’s aid money.

The paper alleged in a 2019 story that he misappropriated UK taxpayers’ money, in particular government aid intended for the victims of the 2005 earthquake in Pakistan.

Justice Matthew Nicklin presided over the ‘meaning hearing’ at the Queen’s Bench division to decide the meaning of the words complained of in the claim brought by Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly.

After hearing arguments from lawyers of both parties, Justice Nicklin said that, as regards Mr Sharif, the natural ordinary meaning taken by readers from the article is that Mr Sharif was party to, and principal beneficiary of, money laundering of tens of millions of pounds which represented proceeds of embezzlement.

Admits paper has ‘pretty limited’ evidence against PML-N leader

Justice Nicklin said Chase Level 1 was applied in Shehbaz Sharif’s case, which meant that the publisher would have to prove that he is guilty of the act he has been accused of in the article.

The term ‘Chase levels’ is derived from a 2002 ruling by the Court of Appeal in London that relates to three types of defamatory allegations. The first of these allegations is that the claimant is guilty of the act, the second is that there are reasonable grounds to suspect that the claimant is guilty of the act, and the third is that there are grounds to investigate whether the claimant has committed the act.

The preliminary hearing is not a ruling on the defamation claim. The trial in the coming months will determine if the story was in fact defamatory according to the law.

The Mail lawyer defended the publication of the article, saying it was “in the public interest” and that it is common for investigations to be carried out after such stories are published.

Shehbaz Sharif, who filed the suit when he was in London last year, is claiming damages as well as an injunction restraining the newspaper from publishing the ‘defamatory words’.

He is also claiming that the paper publish the findings of the court summary and bear the cost of proceedings.

The story in question was written by British reporter David Rose, who alleged that Mr Sharif and his family “stole” UK public funds meant for earthquake victims in Pakistan and cited unnamed investigators as saying the family was laundering the money in Britain.

After the story was published, the PML-N president accused the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government of feeding ‘fake news’ to the tabloid. He named Prime Minister Imran Khan and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar as having been behind the report and vowed to take legal action against the paper and the government officials.

At the time, the PM’s aide had dismissed Mr Sharif’s remarks about the ‘politically-motivated story’, and said he was willing to place evidence of the alleged corruption before London courts.

The British government, however, denies the claims in the story, as its Department for International Development (DfID) said the funds and programme were audited and verified.

Published in Dawn, February 6th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Bias and judges
06 Feb 2021

Bias and judges

Judges are quick to take offence and accuse critics of malevolence.
The wrong war
06 Feb 2021

The wrong war

We have a just war on our hands, but we are fighting the wrong one. This couldn’t have come at a worse time.
The educated mind
05 Feb 2021

The educated mind

Once personality is invoked, abuse, as happens on Twitter, is not far behind.

Editorial

06 Feb 2021

Chaos in parliament

THE scenes of chaos in the National Assembly this week have been a pitiful yet pertinent symbol of the reality of...
06 Feb 2021

Grassroots power

THE rollback of local democracy is not a new phenomenon in Pakistan. All political parties have an unenviable record...
06 Feb 2021

KP health coverage

Recently, KP became the first province to offer universal health coverage to its 40m residents. Going by the ...
Updated 05 Feb 2021

Senate polls

It is the responsibility of all parties to bring about reforms that can eliminate the practice of vote buying in the Senate.
05 Feb 2021

Kashmir Day

THE people of Pakistan and those of the liberated part of what is one of the world’s most enchanting lands are...
05 Feb 2021

Solar health units

IN a laudable decision, the Punjab government has decided to run all Basic Health Units on solar energy. At a ...