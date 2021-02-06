Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 06, 2021

Confusion prevails over whereabouts of Kashmala Tariq’s driver

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished February 6, 2021Updated February 6, 2021 10:15am
Four people were killed and two others injured when a Lexus crashed into a Mehran car and a motorcycle on Srinagar Highway on Monday night. — Photo provided by Shakeel Qarar/File
ISLAMABAD: Confusion prevails over the whereabouts of the the driver of Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplaces Kashmala Tariq.

According to sources, the driver was in police custody whereas the police deny that he has been arrested in connection with the fatal traffic accident in Islamabad.

Four people were killed and two others injured when a Lexus crashed into a Mehran car and a motorcycle on Srinagar Highway on Monday night.

The sources said though there was no ground to formally arrest the driver, he was still in police custody.

However, SP Amjad Buttar, director media of the capital police, when contacted, denied that he had been arrested.

“The driver has neither been arrested nor in police custody; the police could not arrest him as he has not been nominated in the case,” SP Buttar said.

The police had detained him after the accident but he was later released on a personal guarantee that he would appear before investigators when asked, SP Buttar said, adding that he was also a witness to the accident.

Sources in the police told Dawn that Ms Tariq and her husband had told investigators that their driver was behind the wheel of the Lexus when it hit the car.

They also asked the investigators to verify their statements, adding that the son was riding another vehicle bearing an official number plate.On the other hand, Kashmala Tariq’s son, who is nominated in the case, appeared before the police and recorded his statement.SP Buttar confirmed that Ms Tariq’s son had appeared before the investigators and recorded his statement.

Published in Dawn, February 6th, 2021

shib
Feb 06, 2021 10:24am
What kind of system we are living in...Four innocent people were killed...and yet the criminals are scot free...On the contrary if the culprits would have been some poor and weak...the entire family would have been behind bars...where as these crooks are rich and powerful...so no have spine to bring to books...
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Feb 06, 2021 10:29am
Looks like he is denying it and can't be brought forward till he confesses. The state needs to look into this.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif A Shah
Feb 06, 2021 10:43am
I have " Complete Faith" in the integrity of Ms. Kashmila Tariq. She is an ardent supporter of the Rule of Law and Fair Play in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Baazigar
Feb 06, 2021 11:26am
So the"son" escaped from the crime !
Reply Recommend 0
Mushahid
Feb 06, 2021 11:28am
The driver too, given the silent NRO! The silent power of the élite!
Reply Recommend 0

