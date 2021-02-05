In pictures: Pakistanis come together to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day with rallies, marches

Pakistan's political and military leadership on Friday marked the annual Kashmir Solidarity Day, vowing to continue political support for those living in Indian-occupied Kashmir and for a solution to the disputed region's status in accordance with UN resolutions.
Thousands of people from all walks of life took part in anti-India rallies across the country, as well as in Azad Kashmir.
Students, social workers, politicians and members of civil society carried Kashmir flags and placards with slogans decrying Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir, especially since August 2019 when New Delhi revoked the region's special status.
Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated support for the Kashmiri cause at a public meeting in Kotli, while the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement leaders delivered speeches in Muzaffarabad, the capital of AJK.
Header image: People take part in a rally to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day in front of the parliament in Islamabad on Friday. — AFP