In pictures: Pakistanis come together to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day with rallies, marches

Pakistan's political and military leadership on Friday marked the annual Kashmir Solidarity Day, vowing to continue political support for those living in Indian-occupied Kashmir and for a solution to the disputed region's status in accordance with UN resolutions.

Thousands of people from all walks of life took part in anti-India rallies across the country, as well as in Azad Kashmir.

Students, social workers, politicians and members of civil society carried Kashmir flags and placards with slogans decrying Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir, especially since August 2019 when New Delhi revoked the region's special status.

Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated support for the Kashmiri cause at a public meeting in Kotli, while the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement leaders delivered speeches in Muzaffarabad, the capital of AJK.

Protestors hold flags as they take part in a demonstration to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day in Quetta on February 5. — AFP

People take part in a rally to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day in front of the parliament in Islamabad on February 5. — AFP

A commuter rides past a painting on a flyover depicting Kashmir Solidarity Day in Peshawar on February 5. — AFP

Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) activists and supporters take part in an anti-India demonstration to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day in Lahore on February 5. — AFP

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (3R) along with lawmakers and leaders take part in a rally to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day in front of the parliament in Islamabad. — AFP

Supporters of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chant anti-India slogans during a rally to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day, in Lahore, Friday. — AP

People take part in a rally to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day in front of the parliament in Islamabad. — AFP

Christians burn a portrait of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a demonstration to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day in Hyderabad, Friday, Feb 5. — AP

Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) activists and supporters take part in an anti-India demonstration to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day in Lahore on February 5. — AFP

A protestor shouts slogans during a demonstration to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day in Quetta on February 5. — AFP

Supporters of Jamaat-i-Islami participate in a rally to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day in Lahore, Friday, Feb 5. — AP

A Pakistan Army soldier stands guard on the Line of Control (LoC) at Abdullah Pur village in Bhimber district of Azad Kashmir on February 5, 2021. — AFP

