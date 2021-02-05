Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 05, 2021

Pakistan in command despite Nortje's five-fer in second Test against South Africa

AFPPublished February 5, 2021Updated February 5, 2021 07:30pm
South Africa's players celebrate after the dismissal of Pakistan's Yasir Shah (R) during the second day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. — AFP
South Africa's players celebrate after the dismissal of Pakistan's Yasir Shah (R) during the second day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. — AFP
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during the second day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Feb 5. — AFP
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during the second day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Feb 5. — AFP
Pakistan's Babar Azam, front, walks back to pavilion while South Africa players celebrate his dismissal during the first day of the second cricket test match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Pindi Stadium in Rawalpindi on Feb 5. — AP
Pakistan's Babar Azam, front, walks back to pavilion while South Africa players celebrate his dismissal during the first day of the second cricket test match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Pindi Stadium in Rawalpindi on Feb 5. — AP
South Africa's Faf du Plessis, center, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Pakistan's Babar Azam during the first day of the second cricket test match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Pindi Stadium in Rawalpindi on Feb 5. — AP
South Africa's Faf du Plessis, center, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Pakistan's Babar Azam during the first day of the second cricket test match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Pindi Stadium in Rawalpindi on Feb 5. — AP

Pakistan took four early South African wickets to dominate the second Test in Rawalpindi on Friday, despite a five-wicket haul by touring fast bowler Anrich Nortje.

South Africa were in trouble at 106-4 after the second day's play on a tricky Rawalpindi stadium pitch, trailing Pakistan's first innings total of 272 by 166 runs.

At close, South African skipper Quinton de Kock was on a breezy 24 with five boundaries and Temba Bavuma — surviving two close appeals — was unbeaten on 15 after Pakistan medium pacer Hasan Ali took two wickets off two balls.

Hasan had opener Dean Elgar caught behind for 15 with the fifth delivery of his third over, and at the next ball bowled Rassie van der Dussen for a duck in the last over before tea.

Senior batsman and former skipper Faf du Plessis, who failed in the first Test in Karachi with scores of 23 and 10, managed 17 before he was caught behind off pacer Faheem Ashraf, playing a loose shot.

Four overs before close, opener Aiden Markram's fighting 60-ball 32 ended when he top-edged spinner Nauman Ali to Shaheen Shah Afridi at mid-wicket, leaving South Africa tottering at 81-4.

Ashraf said the first innings total was crucial.

“It's important to score as much runs as possible in the first innings and that's why I hung in,” said Ashraf. “The pitch is good for batting but if bowlers try hard they get wickets as well.”

Earlier, Nortje grabbed his third five-wicket haul with 5-56 to restrict Pakistan's total.

The 27-year-old took the prized wicket of Babar Azam off the second ball of the day before wrapping Pakistan's innings half an hour before tea.

Nortje bowled with fire and aggression on a flat, brownish pitch which was suited more to spin. Keshav Maharaj finished with 3-90.

Despite South Africa's controlled bowling, all-rounder Ashraf played a knock of 78 not out studded with 12 hits to the boundary — his fourth Test half-century.

Pakistan had looked to Azam and Fawad Alam to build on their partnership of 123 after rain cut short the first day to 58 overs.

Azam slashed at a short delivery from Nortje and was smartly snapped head high by du Plessis in the second slip for his overnight score of 77.

Azam's dismissal was the start of a mini-collapse which saw Pakistan lose two wickets in the space of 34 balls with the addition of just four runs after resuming at 145-3.

The other overnight batsman Alam was run out after he tried to steal a quick single with a push to cover but failed to beat a direct throw from Bavuma at the non-striker's end.

Alam could only add three to his overnight score of 42.

Azam, who was looking set for his sixth Test century, had hit 12 boundaries off 127 balls.

Ashraf then added 41 with Rizwan but once South Africa took the second new ball Nortje struck again, having Rizwan caught off a miscued hook for 18.

Nortje said he used the bounce with the harder ball.

“I really enjoyed today,” said Nortje. “Getting wickets and performance in the sub-continent means a lot. Hopefully I will grow as a fast bowler.”

Pakistan lead the two-match series 1-0.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
PakCanuck
Feb 05, 2021 06:22pm
Fawad's reminds me everytime what's Pakistan has missed over the last decade
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Mortgaging Pakistan
05 Feb 2021

Mortgaging Pakistan

This government’s economic management seems to be built upon blaming every folly and failure on ‘previous governments’.
What is solidarity?
Updated 05 Feb 2021

What is solidarity?

Only grassroots movements with transformative potential can take solidarity politics to the next level.
The parliament we need
Updated 04 Feb 2021

The parliament we need

The entire edifice of representative government in Pakistan has been raised on shifting sands.

Editorial

Updated 05 Feb 2021

Senate polls

It is the responsibility of all parties to bring about reforms that can eliminate the practice of vote buying in the Senate.
05 Feb 2021

Kashmir Day

THE people of Pakistan and those of the liberated part of what is one of the world’s most enchanting lands are...
05 Feb 2021

Solar health units

IN a laudable decision, the Punjab government has decided to run all Basic Health Units on solar energy. At a ...
Updated 04 Feb 2021

Vaccination begins

Instilling trust in the transparency of the process is critical.
04 Feb 2021

Decision on BRT

THE Supreme Court decision to set aside a Peshawar High Court judgement ordering a NAB investigation into the...
04 Feb 2021

The RDA investment

OVERSEAS Pakistanis are responding generously to the new initiative, Roshan Digital Accounts, launched by the State...