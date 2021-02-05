16 injured after blast in Balochistan's Sibi

At least 16 people have been injured in a blast in Balochistan's Sibi, officials said.

Sibi Station House Officer Wazir Khan Marri said miscreants on a motorcycle lobbed a hand grenade at Luni Chowk, which resulted in injuries to 16 people.

The injured, which included two children, were rushed to Sibi Civil Hosptial, he said, adding that the condition of four injured is serious.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.