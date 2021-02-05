Pakistan expresses 'unshakable' support for Kashmiris on Solidarity Day

Pakistan is observing Kash­mir Solidarity Day on Friday with public rallies being observed across the country to express wholehearted support of the Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under United Nations resolutions.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a public gathering at Kotli in Azad Jammu and Kashmir while President Arif Alvi will address a session of the AJK Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad.

Solidarity walks have also been arranged in Islamabad, Muzaffarabad, Gilgit and in the four provincial capitals and human chains will be formed at Kohala and other important points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir, according to Radio Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi led a rally in the capital on the Srinigar Highway along with Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser. Talking to reporters during the procession, Qureshi said the media's role in raising voice for Kashmiris was becoming more important by the day.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah participates in a walk held in Karachi on Kashmir Solidarity Day. — DawnNewsTV

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also participated in a solidarity walk held in Karachi along with other provincial ministers and government officials. The walk started from the People's Secretariat and will conclude at the Jinnah's mausoleum. The Sindh chief minister condemned Indian brutality in occupied Kashmir and said that the "world's conscience should wake up".

"Indian has imposed the world's longest curfew in Kashmir," he was quoted as saying by the CM House.

PM, president issue messages

Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi in their messages today condemned the oppression of Indian forces in occupied Kashmir and called upon the international community to play its part in ensuring that the residents of the region are granted the right to self-determination.

"Denial of this right and subjugation of Kashmiris is the very negation of human dignity," Radio Pakistan quoted the president as saying.

President Alvi further said that the "demographic apartheid" in occupied Kashmir, under which the "Kashmiris' majority is being turned into a minority", is a violation of the international law.

"Your freedom from clutches of illegal Indian occupation is not far," the president declared in a tweet posted on the President of Pakistan's official account.

He also addressed the international community and said: "You must intervene and be on right side of history by fulfilling your promise of plebiscite in line with UN resolutions to restore peace in Kashmir."

The prime minister, in a statement issued by his office, termed the realisation of Kashmiris' "legitimate and inalienable" right to self determination as "indispensable for durable peace and security in South Asia".

He also expressed "unshakable" solidarity with the Kashmiri people and condemned India's "brutal suppression" of the occupied region. He once again urged the international community to "hold India accountable for its crimes against humanity in IIOJK".

The prime minister noted that the residents of occupied Kashmir had been living under an "inhuman military siege and communications blockade" since August 2019, when India stripped the region of its special status. He said that India's "attempts to further colonise" the occupied region are "reflective of a sinister design to convert the Muslim majority into a minority".

"The tragedy of the Kashmiris, however, goes back more than 7 decades as they have faced unabated repression and consistent denial of their fundamental rights by India," he added.

"Ever since India reneged on this commitment (to hold a plebiscite), it has sought to brutally suppress the Kashmiris’ quest for freedom," the premier said.

While shedding light on India's "state terrorism" against the people of occupied Kashmir, PM Imran demanded that the ongoing blockade in the region be lifted and that international human rights organisations and media be given access to the region so they can "investigate the grave human rights situation in the occupied territory".

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa also issued a message for the occupied region's residents:

"Salute to Kashmiris for their valiant struggle, braving gravest atrocities, human rights violations and lockdown in IIOJ&K under Indian occupation forces. Time to end this human tragedy and resolve Kashmir issue as per aspirations of people of J&K and UN resolutions."

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi paid tribute to the "just struggle of our Kashmiri family" against the Indian forces and said: "No level of blackout and censorship can silence the strong, unflinching resilience of Kashmiris' in the face of such unspeakable atrocities by the rogue Indian state."

He vowed that Pakistan would "never relent" its support for the Kashmiris' right to self determination.

"Kashmir is for the Kashmiris," he declared. The foreign minister added that the incumbent Indian administration of Narendra Modi, which is "busy fortifying [its] policy of hate, censure and repression across India, Kashmir and beyond", cannot silence the world.

"Each day fascist Indian regime wakes up to int’l condemnation of their brutal campaigns at every global forum and in every headline," he said.

On Thursday night, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider called upon Islamabad to "sever diplomatic ties with India and pull out of all bilateral treaties to force international community to swing into action".

Additional input from Imtiaz Ali.