People of Kashmir deserve peace: Bajwa

APPPublished February 5, 2021Updated February 5, 2021 07:54am
Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Jawed Bajwa on Thursday said that people of Kashmir and the region deserved peace. — INP/File
RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Jawed Bajwa on Thursday said that people of Kashmir and the region deserved peace.

The COAS made these remarks while addressing the officers of Lah­ore Garrison, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The army chief’s address focused on professional matters, internal and external security situation of the country, and his vision of an enduring peace in Pakistan and the region.

He apprised the officers of latest developments on eastern border, situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan’s firm commitment to a just resolution of Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of the people of Kashmir.

Gen Bajwa emphasised greater vigilance and state of preparedness amid new challenges of hybrid war.

Earlier on his arrival in Lahore, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Lt Gen Muhammad Abdul Aziz.

Published in Dawn, February 5th, 2021

