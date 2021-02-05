Treasury, opposition members row over open Senate polls

ISLAMABAD: Treasury and opposition members of the Senate locked horns on Thursday over the proposed constitution amendment bill seeking open voting during elections to the upper house of parliament.

The two sides gave arguments for and against the proposed legislation, with the treasury members advising the opposition to support its efforts to end horse-trading and the opposition members saying the move was meant to serve the political interests of the ruling party, which they claimed was losing control over its lawmakers.

Interestingly, the bill is unlikely to land in the Senate in the near future as it has just been introduced in the National Assembly and will be transmitted to the Senate after passage by the assembly.

Both the houses of parliament were prorogued on Thursday, exactly one week before the announcement of schedule for the Senate elections by the Election Commission of Pakistan, after which any change in the rules of the game would be open to legal challenges.

PML-N lawmaker seeks support of all parties for bill on Hazara province

While raising the issue in the Senate, former chairman of the house Mian Raza Rab­bani said it was unfortunate that a vilification campaign was being run against the Senate.

He expressed concerns over the bill that proposes open voting for the Senate elections and has been tabled in the National Assembly without taking the Senate into confidence, and while ignoring the recommendations of its Committee of the Whole.

Mr Rabbani said the National Assembly had already been turned into a redundant body and attempts were being made to erode whatever little efficiency that still remained in the upper house of parliament.

In response, Leader of the House in the Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem said the government wanted to bring in transparency and end the “tradition of converting the assemblies that form the electoral college for the Senate polls into markets”.

He assailed the process of bidding for lawmakers like horses and the assertions that “this is the beauty of democracy”.

“No sir, this is a stigma of shame and disgrace,” he remarked and stressed the need to end the controversial tradition.

He also referred to the no-confidence motion moved against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani by as many as 64 members of the house, 14 of whom subsequently ditched their respective parties during the secret vote.

He recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan had expelled as many as 20 members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly for horse-trading in the Senate polls of 2018, without caring about the political cost to be paid at a time when general elections were round the corner.

While opposing the constitution amendment bill, parliamentary leader of the PPP in the house Sherry Rehman said transparency in elections was of vital importance. However, respecting the ballot and doing away with secrecy as enshrined in the Constitution were two different issues, which required clarity, consensus and openness.

She questioned the decision to table the bill just before an election and said the government did “not have confidence about how its members would behave” during polling.

“Any sudden and unilateral change would further complicate the electoral system of single transferable votes, so why take it to court on the one hand and on the other bring a bill without the requisite numbers for a constitutional amendment,” she wondered.

“Everyone wants to put an end to horse-trading, as it’s of no use to anyone, but why bring bills about the Senate without taking the Senate’s own views into consideration.”

Hazara province

Speaking on a point of public importance, PML-N’s Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi called for early steps to declare Hazara region in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a separate province and sought support of all the parties for passage of a bill pending about the matter.

He recalled that many political parties, including the PTI, PML-N, PPP and Jamaat-i-Islami, had made promises to the people of Hazara. He said that six million people in the region were unanimously raising their voice for its declaration as a separate province. He pointed out that the region was among the most backward in the country.

He said the Hazara region, the boundaries of which touch Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab and Islamabad, had a unique location and was blessed with precious minerals, dams and lakes. He said the region had many beautiful tourist attractions.

Published in Dawn, February 5th, 2021